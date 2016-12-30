Yeezy Phones Are a Thing on Social Media

Kanye West. REX Shutterstock.

Ring, ring. Yeezy is on the line — and sneakerheads are answering the call with their latest pickup.

Those who were lucky enough to score Kanye West’s latest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers that dropped Dec. 17 (and quickly sold out) are flaunting the highly coveted wares on social media.

Me since I picked up my #YEEZYBOOST350V2 today: pic.twitter.com/71pmDIoSUL — Joel Taveras (@JoelRTaveras) November 24, 2016

For some, the pose du jour is to imagine the new shoe — and other styles from the designer’s line with Adidas — like a phone. Sure, sneakers do tend to look better on feet. Yet, some fans prefer to showcase them alongside a beaming smile or opaque exuberance (that non-smile is a smile).

Clad in a king’s crown, a Twitter user captioned a picture with his sneaker by his ear: “Me since I picked up my #YEEZYBOOST350V2 today.”

Another fan who imagined taking a call with Kanye on his sneaker while seated on a bench wrote: “Ehi Ye, it’s me!! #yeezyboost350V2.”

Disappointed that he didn’t get a pair for himself, an Instagram user mocked the frenzy behind winning and losing Yeezy sneaker confirmations. “*Phone rings* got a call from footlocker and someone said ‘you got the ‘L’ sir ,'” he captioned the photo, noting, “that’s my friend’s kick” in a hashtag.

Another Yeezy enthusiast was also dialed in to the hype with the shoe held to his ear. “Made it just before Christmas! Such an awesome gift for myself 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 Merry Christmas Y’all!” he captioned a selfie on Instagram.

Made it just before Christmas! Such an awesome gift for myself 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 Merry Christmas Y'all! #merrychristmaseveryone #yeezyboost350 A photo posted by Andrew Lai (@andrewlai69) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:20am PST

For those Yeezy lovers who didn’t want to answer the call themselves, some have outfitted their cats and dogs in the sneakers on social media.

엽떼여 😬 #yeezyboost350 #이지부스트350 #이지 #이지부스트 A photo posted by Joo Young (@_jooyoung_) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:16am PST

The all-white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is expected to release in 2017. Instagram

Meanwhile, it’s rumored that an all-white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is the next style slated to drop in 2017.