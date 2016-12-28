9 Winter Boots That Are Under $300

View Slideshow Stuart Weitzman Forester faux fur boots, $275.62; Saksfifthavenue.com. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

If you haven’t bought your winter boots for the season, it’s not too late. There are a number of standout styles for shoppers on a budget.

FN has rounded up boots to beat the winter chill, all priced under $300. To start, lace-up boots by Stuart Weitzman pair leather, suede and faux fur together for the perfect cold weather combination.

Sorel is a go-to for cold weather gear, and the brand’s Joan of Arctic boots are a smart purchase.

Sorel Joan of Arctic boots, $179.95; Nordstrom.com

These sleek Timberland boots offer a shearling lining for warmth.

Timberland faux-fur lined boots, $164.95; Nordstrom.com

Sperry duck boots are another classic look for the season; this style is offered in a number of different colors.

Sperry saltwater duck boots, $119.95; Nordstrom.com

Toms collaborated with Prabal Gurung on these boots inspired by Nepal.

Toms Nepal faux fur boots, $129; Bloomingdales.com

These Kate Spade boots are stylish and playful with patterned laces.

Kate Spade boots, $268; Lordandtaylor.com.

For a full look at styles to shop now, click through the gallery.

