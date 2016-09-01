Under Armour Signs Terrance Ferguson From Australia’s National Basketball League

Under Armour's newest athlete, basketball standout Terrance Ferguson. Courtesy of Under Armour.

High school basketball star Terrance Ferguson planned on playing college ball, but he announced in June he was going pro in Australia. When he laces up his kicks for the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League, Ferguson will be in Under Armour.

The Baltimore-based athletic brand announced today it signed the 18-year-old shooting guard.

“Terrance is one of those rare, electrifying athletes who plays the game high above the rim with tremendous playmaking skills,” said Kris Stone, senior director of global sports marketing for Under Armour, in a statement. “The intensity and mature disposition that he brings to the game is something that you don’t find every day in a player his age. He’s a young man with high-character, and we are very excited to welcome him to the Under Armour family as he begins his professional career.”

Terrance Ferguson in the McDonald’s All-American slam-dunk competition on March 28. AP Images.

Ferguson, a 6-foot-7 guard, is a three-time gold medalist with Team USA in FIBA competition (2015 FIBA U19 World Championship, 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship and 2013 FIBA Americas U16 Championship). He also participated in Under Armour’s annual Elite 24 Basketball showcase in 2014 and 2015, wining the event’s 3-point competition last August.

“Under Armour encourages a relentless focus on training and commitment to the game of basketball, and I am confident that I will be able to further my development on and off the court with their support. I am ready to completely focus on my game and get better every single day,” Ferguson said in a statement.

The brand is no stranger to working with players who opted to play professionally abroad instead of college ball in the U.S. NBA veteran Brandon Jennings, an Under Armour athlete, played for Lottomatica Roma in Italy before starting his pro career in America with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Aside from playing in Under Armour, Ferguson and Jennings have something else in common — they both had plans on playing for the University of Arizona.

Brandon Jennings in the Under Armour Curry Two “Suit and Tie.” AP Images.

