Stephen Curry’s Custom Game-Worn Kicks Are Selling for More Than $11,000

Stephen Curry during a Dec. 23 NBA game. Carlos Osorio/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A pair of game-worn Stephen Curry Under Armour sneakers are on track for a five-figure sale at auction.

The custom sneakers were commissioned by Curry and designed by artist Kreative Custom Kicks as a tribute to the 36 lives lost in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland, Calif., earlier this month. Curry wore them on the court during a Golden State Warriors home win Dec. 15 against the New York Knicks, in which he came close to a triple-double with 8 points, 8 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Under Armour Curry 3 “Oakland Strong” custom worn by Stephen Curry during a Dec. 15 game. eBay

The one-of-a-kind kicks feature the initials of all 36 victims, along with “Oakland” and “Strong” graphics across each shoe. The sole reads “Ghost Ship,” bringing the thoughtful tribute full circle. The game-worn shoes have also been signed by Curry, making this quite the collector’s item for fans of the Golden State sharpshooter.

“We were all devastated by the news of this tragedy and the loss of so many young lives right here in our community. My goal in wearing these shoes was to not only honor the victims that lost their lives that night, but also to raise awareness for the relief efforts that are underway. Hopefully through this auction we can help further assist with those efforts,” Curry said.

With proceeds benefiting the Oakland fire victims relief fund, bidding has reached $11,099 as of 2 p.m. ET today, and there’s still more than a day remaining in the auction. To place a bid of your own, visit eBay.

Proceeds from the auction of this custom Under Armour Curry 3 will benefit victims of a recent warehouse fire in Oakland, Calif. eBay

The heels of these custom Under Armour Curry 3s read “always remember” as a tribute to Oakland, Calif., fire victims. eBay

The Under Armour Curry 3 “Oakland Strong” custom was created by artist KreativeCustomKicks. eBay

Stephen Curry signs his game-worn Under Armour Curry 3 “Oakland Strong” customs. eBay

