The Top 5 Ultimate Sneakers for the Ultimate Gym Rat

Whether you’re looking to tackle your New Year’s Resolution head-on or just need a new pair of gym shoes, there are a lot of great choices available today. To help narrow down your options, FN has weeded through the pack to bring you the definitive training shoe shopping list.

1. Under Armour’s foray into 3D-printed footwear isn’t easy to come by, but it’s worth every step of the hunt if you can manage to get your hands on a pair. If you really want to make a statement in (and out) of the gym, this is the sneaker for you. Available for $299.99; underarmour.com.

Asics Gel Quantum 180 TR, $120; asics.com. Zappos

2. While running shoes are Asics’ bread and butter, the brand’s training shoes are equipped with the same tried and tested technologies such as Gel cushioning. The Gel Quantum 180 TR’s tooling boasts 180 degrees of Gel, while the upper has plenty of support for quick movements. Available for $120; asics.com.

3. Much like its name suggests, the Adidas Powerlift 3 is ideal for getting it done in the weight room. The supportive sneaker has a midsole engineered specifically for weightlifting and an adjustable midfoot strap. Available for $90; zappos.com.

4. Whether you’re lifting or getting in some cardio miles, the Air Jordan Trainer 1 Low is a great cross-training option that can take on nearly any activity that comes its way. It features a Flyweave upper that’s stable and breathable and responsive Zoom Air cushioning in the heel. Available for $125; nike.com.

Nike Train Ultrafast Flyknit, $130; nike.com. Nike

5. Built with inspiration from the Chinese finger trap toy, the Nike Train Ultrafast Flyknit features a chainlink-like knitted upper for a lockdown fit that will keep your foot in place during lateral movements. The midsole is a low-profile, no-nonsense setup, which is exactly what you want in the gym. Available for $130; nike.com.

