A Teacher’s Reaction to Receiving Vans From His Students Is Going Viral

This year kicked off with a viral sensation surrounding Vans sneakers — who could forget “Damn Daniel”? — and 2016 is ending in similar fashion.

A viral video has been making the rounds on Twitter of a teacher opening a gift from his students. According to the tweet, the teacher had expressed interest in a student’s Vans during the first day of school, so a handful of students came together to buy him his own pair of red Authentics.

According to BuzzFeed, the man in the clip is Taylor Kerby, a psychology teacher at Edgewood High School in West Covina, Calif.

As if the act of holiday kindness wasn’t already heartwarming, the teacher’s genuinely thrilled reaction makes the video extra special. “Oh my god! They’re red Vans,” he says as the students cheer. “Guys, this is so sweet. I love them.”

After making a joke about giving the shoes to Pharrell if they didn’t fit, the teacher admits he was a little weirded out when students asked him for his shoe size earlier in the year. In the end, it all worked out, and this will likely go down as one of the most memorable viral shoe videos of 2016.

He said he liked our classmate's Vans on the first day of school, so we pitched in and bought him his own pair❤ pic.twitter.com/a7ynwdzeGx — Ophelia (@itsdeeyanee) December 20, 2016

