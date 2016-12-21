Stephen Curry Auctioning Off Custom Game-Worn Sneakers for Oakland Fire Relief Fund

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. AP Images.

Stephen Curry is doing some good for the community in Oakland, Calif.

Following a devastating Oakland fire earlier this month that took 36 lives at the Ghost Ship warehouse, which served as a mixed-use artist space, Curry is doing his part to raise money for a relief fund. The two-time NBA MVP is auctioning off two pairs of custom shoes he wore last week during his Golden State Warriors game against the New York Knicks at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

Curry wore Under Armour Curry 3 low-tops during warmups and Curry 3 high-tops during the game, which the Warriors won by a 103-90 score. Both were customized by DezCustomz and KreativeCustomKicks and pay tribute to Oakland. The high-tops have the word “Oakland” in a graffiti style, and the word “Always” on the left shoe and “Remember” on the right. The initials of the victims are also on each shoe.

Stephen Curry wearing his custom Oakland sneakers during the Golden State Warriors Dec. 15 game. REX Shutterstock

I am auctioning my custom #OaklandStrong and #GhostShip shoes to raise money for Oakland Fire Relief. https://t.co/JeH3UVb1pz pic.twitter.com/jqiSDetttB — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 20, 2016

On the low-tops, the words “Ghost Ship” appear in graffiti lettering, as well as “Always Remember.” Curry autographed each pair.

Stephen Curry wore these custom Under Armour Curry 3 sneakers during warmups for the Warriors’ Dec. 15 game. Twitter

The sneakers are up for auction on eBay through Dec. 30. Current bids sit at $10,400 for the high-tops and $10,700 for the low-tops. All proceeds from the auction go to the Oakland Fire Relief Fund established on YouCaring.com to assist victims and families.