5 Sneakers That Are Bringing Back the ’90s

While technologies such as Nike’s self-lacing E.A.R.L. system and Adidas’ energy-returning Boost cushioning are paving the way for the future of footwear, retro styles are still going strong. After taking a look at memorable sneakers from the ’80s, FN has gathered some the best looks from the ’90s that you can buy right now.

Although the Air Jordan 9 was never worn by Michael Jordan as a member of the Chicago Bulls, the 1994 sneaker embodies the era. It was embraced by celebrities such as rapper 2Pac and was also a favorite of a young Kobe Bryant, who would later receive a player exclusive colorway of the shoe. A revamped version of Bryant’s exclusives (pictured) were officially released this year. Nike

Air Jordan 9 Retro, $190; nike.com

With its split-tongue construction, reflective detailing and sleek shape, the Asics Gel Lyte 3 manages to pack everything great about early ’90s running shoes into one sneaker. The best part, however, is that the 1991 sneaker is offered in an endless bevy of collaborations and colorways. Take your pick — you can’t go wrong with these. Asics

Asics Gel Lyte 3, $91.98; finishline.com

The Reebok Question Mid is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and what better way to acknowledge the groundbreaking Allen Iverson signature sneaker than with its original “Blue Toe” colorway? Reebok

Reebok Question Mid, $140; reebok.com

Introduced in 1997, the Nike Air Foamposite Pro was a slightly modified version of the Air Foamposite One. It’s built like a tank, making it ideal for winter wear, and its futuristic style keeps it from looking out of place among contemporary looks. Footaction

Nike Air Foamposite Pro, $229.99; footaction.com

Inspired by the human anatomy, the Air Max 95 is the perfect representation of Nike’s forward-thinking design approach in the ’90s. Aesthetically bold, it was also a high-quality performer thanks to its amplified Air cushioning. Today, it lives on as a tried-and-tested lifestyle model. Nike

Nike Air Max 95, $160; nike.com

