The Best Holiday-Themed Sneakers Available Now

The Reebok Instapump Fury is available now from reebok.com and select retailers. Reebok

Whether you’re shopping for someone special or looking for the perfect pair of holiday kicks, it’s not too late to pick up a pair of seasonal sneakers. Several holiday-themed basketball shoes and retro running sneakers are available, and there’s even more to come. Nike will release a Kobe 11 “Ghost of Christmas Past” colorway, while Under Armour has readied a “Red Hot Santa” Curry 3 to drop on Christmas Eve.

For those who just can’t wait, there’s plenty to choose from right now. Here are the best holiday-themed sneakers up for the taking.

When it comes to consistent holiday releases, Asics is at the top of the game. This year’s installment is more of the same, and this green Gel Lyte V is sure to bring some holiday cheer with its patterned liner and red accents. Inflammable

Asics Gel Lyte V, $118.11; surfdome.us

Although the Houston Rockets won’t be in action on Christmas Day, Adidas has readied a pristine white colorway of team star James Harden’s first signature shoe for the holidays. The snow-inspired sneaker features white Primeknit, full-length Boost cushioning and reflective Xeno technology. Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol. 1, $159.99; footlocker.com

This chrome-colored take on Bulls guard Dwyane Wade’s signature sneaker is inspired by the Cloud Gate centerpiece sculpture in Chicago’s Millennium Park, where the city holds its annual Christmas tree lighting. Li-Ning

Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, $165; wayofwade.com

Although it’s sold out on nike.com, Nike Basketball’s holiday-inspired Zoom KD 9 “The Sauce” colorway can still be found from select retailers worldwide. While its inspiration isn’t as obvious as Nike’s Christmas releases of years past, there’s something to be said for subtlety, and this is one of the best colorways yet of Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant’s latest signature shoe. Nike

Nike Zoom KD 9, $149; sneakersnstuff.com

Reebok gave its iconic Instapump Fury a festive makeover just in time for the holidays — and it’s still available. Reebok

Reebok Instapump Fury CV, $199.99; reebok.com

Want more?

9 Limited-Edition Shoes Worth Buying This Holiday Season

7 Lesser-Known Sneaker Brands to Consider This Holiday Season

11 Stocking Stuffers for the Sneakerhead in Your Life

The Most Outrageous Sneakers for the Ultimate Sneaker Collection