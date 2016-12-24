Shop the Sneakers You’ll See NBA Stars Wear in Their Christmas Games

The gifts waiting under their trees aren’t the only presents that basketball fans will receive on Christmas Day: There’s a star-studded lineup of NBA action beginning at noon ET.
First up, the New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics. That will be followed by the Golden State Warriors at the Cleveland Cavaliers — a rematch of the 2016 NBA Finals — at 2:30 p.m. From there, the Chicago Bulls meet the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m., followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. Finally, the Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m.
See below for all the most notable sneakers from the day’s biggest games and find out where you can buy them.
Under Armour Curry 3, $139.99; underarmour.com
Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10, $140; nike.com
Adidas Crazy Explosive, $129.99; eastbay.com
Nike Hyperdunk 2016, $140; nike.com
Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com
Nike Kobe A.D., $150; nike.com
Anta KT2, $120; antaamerica.com
