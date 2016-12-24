Shop the Sneakers You’ll See NBA Stars Wear in Their Christmas Games

LeBron James (left) and Stephen Curry during a 2016 NBA game. Tony Dejak/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The gifts waiting under their trees aren’t the only presents that basketball fans will receive on Christmas Day: There’s a star-studded lineup of NBA action beginning at noon ET.

First up, the New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics. That will be followed by the Golden State Warriors at the Cleveland Cavaliers — a rematch of the 2016 NBA Finals — at 2:30 p.m. From there, the Chicago Bulls meet the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m., followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. Finally, the Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m.

See below for all the most notable sneakers from the day’s biggest games and find out where you can buy them.

Under Armour Curry 3, $139.99; underarmour.com

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10, $140; nike.com

Worn by: Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota Timberwolves). Adidas

Adidas Crazy Explosive, $129.99; eastbay.com

Worn by: Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers). Nike

Nike Hyperdunk 2016, $140; nike.com

Worn by: Jimmy Butler (Chicago Bulls), Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs), Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder). Courtesy of brand

Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com

Worn by: Isaiah Thomas (Boston Celtics). Courtesy of Nike.

Nike Kobe A.D., $150; nike.com

Worn by: Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) Anta.

Anta KT2, $120; antaamerica.com

Want more?

The Best Sneakers for the Basketball Player in Your Life

7 Lesser-Known Sneaker Brands to Consider This Holiday Season

11 Stocking Stuffers for the Sneakerhead in Your Life

The Most Outrageous Sneakers for the Ultimate Sneaker Collection