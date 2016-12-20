The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2016

Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow 5000 “EBFTP." Courtesy of Extra Butter.

Retailers, designers and music stars worked together to create the year’s most sought-after sneaker collabs.

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creeper

It didn’t matter how often Puma released new colorways or restocked FN’s Shoe of the Year: Shelves were bare as soon as each coveted silhouette dropped.

Rihanna Fenty Puma Creeper, $150; puma.com

Packer Shoes x Adidas Consortium NMD Runner PK

Few retailers have a rich history like Packer Shoes. Its Adidas collab referenced a great time in its heritage — the 1980s and 1990s — for its vintage sportswear-inspired look.

Packer Shoes x Adidas Consortium NMD Runner PK, $180; packershoes.com

Ronnie Fieg x Asics Legends Day Collection

The Kith founder resurrected Asics’ classic Gel Mai style on Nov. 22, delivering it in two colorways, and issued two new colorways of the Fieg-created Gel Lyte III.I.

Ronnie Fieg x Asics Legends Day Collection, $200 (Gel Lyte III.I) and $180 (Gel Mai); kithnyc.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Another year, another must-have sneaker designed by Kanye West. The rap star reimagined his acclaimed Yeezy Boost 350 for his best creation of 2016.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, $220; adidas.com/yeezy

John Elliott x Nike LeBron Soldier X

For the opening of its Soho NYC door, Nike teamed up with renowned designer John Elliott to give its celebrated LeBron Zoom Soldier 10 a new look.

John Elliott x Nike LeBron Soldier X, $200; Nike SoHo

Pharrell x Adidas Hu NMD

The musician’s line celebrating the differences in the human race quickly became a favorite of sneakerheads worldwide.

Pharrell x Adidas Hu NMD, $240; adidas.com

Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow 5000 “For the People”

The boutique retailer, inspired by the democratic process of this year’s presidential election, allowed its social media followers to vote on how the shoe should look.

Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow 5000 “For the People,” $120; extrabutterny.com

Bait x DreamWorks x Diadora Collection

The West Coast retail standout used the Copa América Centenario soccer tournament to tie five of DreamWorks’ most celebrated franchises together in a Diadora-backed line.

Bait x DreamWorks x Diadora Collection, $180-200; baitme.com