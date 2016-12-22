5 Sneaker Boots That Are Actually Worth Buying

Nike's Lunar Force 1 Duck Boot is ideal for sneakerheads who aren't willing to abandon their favorite styles. The beefed-up iteration of the Air Force 1 features improved comfort thanks to its Lunarlon midsole, while a water-repellant premium leather upper, reinforced toe area, and grippy outsole ensure it can get the job done in winter weather conditions. Nike

Sneaker boots are a trend that doesn’t appear to be going anywhere any time soon, and there are more options to choose from than ever.

It’s easy to see why they caught on, as the hybrid high tops are great for sneaker enthusiasts who don’t want to hang up their kicks come winter but need something more durable than their everyday pairs. However, sneaker boots can be hit or miss in terms of both style and function. Some styles rely too heavily on one over the other, often resulting in nothing more than a cumbersome mess.

To help you wade through the choices, we’ve picked out five of the best sneaker boots that are worth your investment this holiday season.

Nike ’s Lunar Force 1 Duck Boot is ideal for sneakerheads who aren’t willing to abandon their favorite styles. The beefed-up iteration of the Air Force 1 features improved comfort thanks to its Lunarlon midsole, while a water-repellant premium leather upper, reinforced toe area, and grippy outsole ensure it can get the job done in winter weather conditions. Nike

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot, $165; nike.com.

New Balance offers a handful of sneaker boot variations, but its Niobium is arguably the best blend of function and style. It’s built like a boot, with a waterproof Gore-Tex liner, side zipper, and heavy duty hardware, but it’s also got the classic look and premium materials you’ll find on the brand’s sneakers New Balance

New Balance Niobium, $199.99; barneys.com.

The Y-3 Sport Approach Reflect is built with cold weather in mind. It combines an extended high top Primeknit collar with reinforced overlays and welded TPU support from the forefoot to the toe while reflective details add an extra safety measure during nighttime use. Lastly, it’s equipped with the cushioning of the Adidas Ultra Boost for comfort and energy return. Y-3

Y-3 Sport Approach Reflect, $395; eastdane.com.

First introduced in 2015, Nike’s rugged Lupinek Flyknit boot features breathable Flyknit coated with a water-repellant finish. Down low, a lug pattern outsole is combined with a leather mudguard for traction and durability. Nike

Nike Lupinek Flyknit, $250; nike.com.

The Vans Sk8-Hi Del Pato MTE is a duck boot-inspired version of the 1978 skateboarding sneaker. It features water-resistant uppers treated with Scotchguard, fleece liners, and a vulcanized lug outsole that will hold up on slick surfaces. Despite the changes, it retains the same classic style that has kept the original Sk8-Hi in the spotlight for decades. Zappos

Vans Sk8-Hi Del Pato MTE, $90; zappos.com.

Want more?

21 Chic Shoes That Have Cozy Lining

10 Snow Boots Your Kids Will Actually Want to Wear

10 Super-Luxe Winter Boots Worth Splurging On