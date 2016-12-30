Happy Birthday, LeBron: Shop King James’ Nike Sneakers

This luxe "Strive for Greatness" version of the Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 features premium lifestyle materials such as patterned textile and suede, but it can still get the job done on the court, too. This "Cargo Khaki" olive green colorway is right on trend this season, and the laceless construction is sure to turn some heads. Nike

Now that you’ve had some time to reminisce with Footwear News’ look back at LeBron James’ signature sneakers, the birthday festivities continue with a shoppable roundup of all of his sneakers that are available.

With the release of the LeBron 14 on the horizon, many of these models will likely be discontinued soon, so be sure to pick up a pair while you have the chance.

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 SFG Lux, $140; nike.com

If the lifestyle SFG Lux iteration of the Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 isn’t quite your thing, this version of the laceless basketball sneakers may be more to your liking. The Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 Team line features colorways chosen specifically to align with a variety of team uniform colors, making these a smart choice for ballers of all levels. Nike

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 Team, $104.97; nike.com

As Nike prepares to launch the LeBron 14, there are still pairs of the low-top LeBron 13 lingering on the shelves. Its lockdown fit and combination of forefoot Zoom Air and visible Max Air in the heel allow the LeBron 13 Low to function just as well on the hardwood as it does as a lifestyle street sneaker. Nike

Nike LeBron 13 Low, $150; nike.com

A newcomer to the LeBron family, the LeBron Witness is James’ latest takedown model, which utilizes many of the technologies seen in his signature shoes for a fraction of the price. The wallet-friendly kicks feature two Zoom Air units for cushioning, a ventilated Breathe Tech upper, and a lightweight foam wing that wraps around the heel to keep the wearer’s feet locked in place. Nike

Nike LeBron Witness, $100; nike.com

Designed for athletes with disabilities, the Zoom LeBron Soldier 9 Flyease features an innovative fastening system to allow easy entry and removal. A hook system across the upper connects to a zipper on the shoe’s medial section for a supportive fit without the need of traditional shoelaces. Nike

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 9 Flyease, $140; nike.com

