Serena Williams Rolls Through First Round Of U.S. Open In Neon Nike Shoes

By / August 31, 2016
Serena Williams U.S. Open
Serena Williams won her U.S. Open first-round match against Ekaterina Makarova.
REX Shutterstock.

Serena Williams hit the court on Tuesday night for a first-round U.S. Open match, handily beating Ekaterina Makarova, 6-3, 6-3.

As we’ve seen through the years, Williams isn’t afraid to wear a bold look on the court, and this year is no exception. The No. 1-ranked star wore a black mock-neck dress that has a pleated skirt with bright pink accents.

For footwear, she chose the NikeCourt Flare shoe from Nike’s Unlimited NYC collection, which became available just ahead of the start of the U.S. Open. The black sneakers feature neon pink and yellow accents. The Flare is designed for hard-court play and has an ankle collar for a snug, socklike feel. The outsole is made with extra-durable rubber and designed in a herringbone pattern to allow Williams to dash crosscourt without slipping.

Serena Williams U.S. OpenSerena Williams wearing NikeCourt Flare shoes from Nike’s Unlimited NYC Collection. REX Shutterstock.
Serena Williams U.S. OpenA closer look at Williams’ NikeCourt Flare sneakers. REX Shutterstock.

The sneakers are available now on Nike.com for $200, as is her dress, which retails for $130.

NikeCourt Unlimited NYC CollectionNikeCourt Flare tennis shoe for women. Courtesy of brand.

Williams will play Vania King in the second round on Thursday. Other Nike-sponsored players in the U.S. Open are also wearing shoes from the Unlimited NYC collection, including Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Laura Robson.

