Serena Williams on Why Fashion Is Important in Tennis

Serena Williams is a powerhouse player on the tennis court, and she isn’t afraid to wear a bold outfit to match.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion sat down with her friend, rapper Common, for a conversation on the ESPN series “The Undefeated.” During the 50-minute sit-down, Common asked Williams about body image, race and more. He also asked Williams what she does as a release outside of tennis.

“I love fashion a lot. I went to school for fashion. I was somehow playing professional tennis and going to college,” the 35-year-old Williams said. “That’s my release, and I’m doing a lot more of that now. I need other stuff to keep me sane.”

Williams also explained why she loves to wear flashy outfits on the court. The Nike-sponsored star has worn neon, prints, cutouts and even an on-trend, mock-neck dress through the years.

“Most people see me on the court sweating, grunting and making faces. I want to look great doing it,” Williams explained. “When I was starting out, I would look at all of these old designs and what everyone used to wear, and it was so cute. I wanted to bring that back to tennis. Why are we wearing two pieces? We should be wearing dresses.”

She continued: “It should be these cuts, we should use different fabrics. We need to bring pop culture into tennis. It’s one of the few sports where you can kind of dress up in a costume. When I’m at Wimbledon, I want to wear my best costume. That’s our stage, and when you’re onstage, you want to look your best.”

In addition to staying atop the women’s tennis rankings, Williams has her own fashion line with HSN, and in the fall, she attended shows at fashion week in New York and Milan.

