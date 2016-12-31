Best Running Shoes for Your New Year’s Fitness Resolutions

View Slideshow Courtesy of brand.

It’s that time again — time to make New Year’s resolutions. And fitness goals are popular choices for many people. If running is your preferred exercise, FN has rounded up the best shoes to achieve your fitness objectives.

Nike, Asics, Brooks and Adidas are among the brands with shoe choices for every distance and running level.

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Shield includes features such as water-repellent lining, cushioning and flex grooves that flow with your range of motion.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Shield, $125; Nike.com

The update to a classic Brooks shoe includes both cushioning and stability.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 17, $130; Brooks.com

This New Balance shoe is great for long-distance running, with the right amount of cushioning.

New Balance 880v6, $120; Newbalance.com

The Kayano by Asics offers a gel cushioning system and a “Fluid Fit” technology that adapts to your foot.

Asics Gel Kayano 23, $160; Asics.com

For a closer look at shoes to purchase in 2017, click through the gallery.

