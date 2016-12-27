Ronnie Fieg and Kith Collaborate With Coca-Cola to Finish Off the Year

A teaser for Kith's upcoming collaboration with Coca-Cola. Instagram

Ronnie Fieg saved his sweetest collaboration of 2016 for last: The Kith founder is preparing to roll out a capsule collection with Coca-Cola.

Details on the collaboration are slim, but images shared by Fieg on social media indicate that the collection will include co-branded accessories and product. Furthermore, Kith’s online sizing chart reveals many of the items that will be featured in the collab.

The Kith x Coca-Cola collection will include a co-branded denim jacket, “Across the Globe” hoodie, “Bottle” T-shirt, “Country” tee, “International” tee and hoodie, “Polar Bear” tee, crewneck and hoodie, and a “Vintage Polar Bear” tee.

Based on Fieg’s Instagram posts, the range will also feature a number of co-branded enamel pins that can be used to decorate the matching apparel.

Collaborations such as this are just one of the reasons Kith took home the Footwear News Achievement Awards Retailer of the Year award on Nov. 29.

No release information for the Kith x Coca-Cola capsule has been provided, although Fieg’s posts indicate that the collection will be released before the end of the year.

