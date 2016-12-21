Here’s a DIY Way to Get the Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid Look

Ronnie Fieg’s Adidas Ultra Boost Mid collaboration will be released on Friday, and it’s already being listed for as much as $1,500 on eBay. The buzz for the sneakers is so high that a sneakerhead took it upon himself to create a DIY hack that mimics the look of the multicolored kicks.
The image originated on Reddit, where the user flattened a “Triple White” Adidas Ultra Boost with his foot while wearing a sock reminiscent of the colors seen on Fieg’s collab. While this probably won’t be enough to satisfy the cravings of many sneakerheads, it’s a humorous take on what is shaping up to be one of the holiday season’s most anticipated releases.
The Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost will arrive at Kith stores on Friday alongside Fieg’s Response Trail Boost collaboration. An online release will take place Friday at midnight, while a global release will follow at Adidas Consortium retailers on Dec. 31.
Want more?
Ronnie Fieg’s Kith Aspen Collection Includes Cozy Adidas and Timberland Styles
Ronnie Fieg’s Surprise Asics Release Is Reselling for More Than $2,000
Why Ronnie Fieg’s ‘Snow White’ Adidas Ultra Boost Collaboration Won’t Be Easy To Get