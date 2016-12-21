Here’s a DIY Way to Get the Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid Look

The Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid is built with a multicolor wool-blend Primeknit. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Ronnie Fieg’s Adidas Ultra Boost Mid collaboration will be released on Friday, and it’s already being listed for as much as $1,500 on eBay. The buzz for the sneakers is so high that a sneakerhead took it upon himself to create a DIY hack that mimics the look of the multicolored kicks.

A Reddit user came up with a DIY way to create the Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid look. Reddit

The image originated on Reddit, where the user flattened a “Triple White” Adidas Ultra Boost with his foot while wearing a sock reminiscent of the colors seen on Fieg’s collab. While this probably won’t be enough to satisfy the cravings of many sneakerheads, it’s a humorous take on what is shaping up to be one of the holiday season’s most anticipated releases.

The Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost will arrive at Kith stores on Friday alongside Fieg’s Response Trail Boost collaboration. An online release will take place Friday at midnight, while a global release will follow at Adidas Consortium retailers on Dec. 31.

Fieg calls the Adidas Response Trail Boost his “favorite silhouette from the Adidas Outdoor line.” Tyler Mansour/Kith

A matte white heel cup compliments the Boost midsole of the Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Fieg says the Adidas Ultra Boost Mid is his favorite shoe of 2016. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Fieg’s Ultra Boost Mid features matching Primeknit laces. Tyler Mansour/Kith

