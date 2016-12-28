This Could Be Your Last Chance to Get Ronnie Fieg’s Adidas Ultra Boost Mid

Ronnie Fieg's Ultra Boost Mid features matching Primeknit laces. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Ronnie Fieg’s Adidas Ultra Boost Mid collaboration sold out just as quickly as it arrived last week, and the demand was so high that it caused Kith’s website to experience technical difficulties. Now that the dust has settled from the initial launch, there will be one final chance to get the shoes at retail.

On Saturday, Fieg’s Adidas Consortium collection — which also includes the rugged Response Trail Boost — will be available at Adidas Consortium retailers worldwide. The Ultra Boost Mid is priced at $220, while the Response Trail Boost goes for $160.

U.S. Adidas Consortium retailers include Addict, Bodega, Burn Rubber, Concepts, Dover Street Market NY, Nice Kicks, Packer Shoes, Proper, Reed Space, Shoe Gallery, Sneaker Politics, St. Alfred, The Darkside Initiative and Undefeated. Each store will have its own procedure for the launch, so be sure to check with your local store’s management to find out the release details.

The Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Response Trail Boost’s tooling includes Boost cushioning and a Continental lug outsole. Tyler Mansour/ Kith

As of noon ET today, the highest Buy it Now asking price for the Ultra Boost Mid on eBay is $2,000 — almost 10 times its original retail price. After this Consortium release, the sneakers will not be released again, so be sure to use due diligence if you want to avoid dealing with aftermarket prices.

Fieg said the Adidas Ultra Boost Mid is his favorite shoe of 2016. Tyler Mansour/Kith

A matte white heel cup complements the Boost midsole of the Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Fieg called the Adidas Response Trail Boost his “favorite silhouette from the Adidas Outdoor line.” Tyler Mansour/Kith

