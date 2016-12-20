Ronnie Fieg’s Adidas Ultra Boost Mid Collaboration Is Already Reselling for $1,500

Fieg says the Adidas Ultra Boost Mid is his favorite shoe of 2016. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Ronnie Fieg’s Adidas Consortium collaboration — featuring the Ultra Boost Mid “Multicolor” — will be released on Friday, and the asking price for the Ultra Boost is already as high as $1,500.

After unveiling the Ultra Boost Mid on social media on Monday, Fieg followed up today with the complete release details for the shoes, which will be released alongside a Response Trail Boost collaboration.

The Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid is built with a multicolor wool-blend Primeknit. Tyler Mansour/ Kith

According to Fieg, the Ultra Boost Mid is his favorite sneaker of the year, and it is the result of several trips to Adidas’ Germany headquarters to create the exact look he desired. “I worked hand in hand with their design team to develop this all-new silhouette. Together we harped on every detail of this shoe,” Fieg said of the collaboration in an Instagram post.

The Ronnie Fieg x Ultra Boost Mid features a multicolor Primeknit upper, which uses five different shades of yarn to achieve a seasonal look based around the Aspen, Colo., pop-up location of Fieg’s Kith brand (winner of the Footwear News 2016 Achievement Awards Retailer of the Year honor). The wool-infused knit is also denser than previous Primeknit constructions, allowing the sneaker to trap warmth.

No detail was spared in the making of the Ultra Boost Mid, as the sneaker also includes matching Primeknit laces, a first for the Ultra Boost franchise. It’s finished off with a matte white heel cup, a full-length Boost sole and white Continental rubber outsole.

In an eBay listing, the sneakers have a Buy it Now price of $1,500.

Fieg’s Adidas Ultra Boost Mid collaboration on eBay for $1,500. eBay

Along with the Ultra Boost Mid, Fieg’s Adidas Consortium collaboration includes the Response Trail Boost. While the Ultra Boost Mid was intended primarily for lifestyle use, Fieg says the Response Trail Boost was built with function in mind.

The trail sneakers feature navy tumbled nubuck overlays combine with mesh and neoprene, Boost cushioning, and a Continental lug outsole.

The Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Response Trail Boost’s upper features tumbled nubuck, mesh, and neoprene. Tyler Mansour/Kith

After an in-store exclusive launch at Kith’s Aspen pop-up, this Adidas Consortium collaboration is set for release on Friday at all Kith locations. An online release will take place Friday at midnight on kithnyc.com. The Ultra Boost Mid retails for $210, while the Response Trail Boost is $160.

Following the launch at Kith, this collection will be available from select Adidas Consortium retailers worldwide on Dec. 31.

Fieg’s Ultra Boost Mid features matching Primeknit laces. Tyler Mansour/Kith

A matte white heel cup compliments the Boost midsole of the Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid. Tyler Mansour/Kith

The Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Response Trail Boost’s tooling includes Boost cushioning and a Continental lug outsole. Tyler Mansour/Kith

While Fieg’s Ultra Boost Mid was intended primarily for lifestyle use, the Response Trail Boost was designed with function in mind. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Fieg calls the Adidas Response Trail Boost his “favorite silhouette from the Adidas Outdoor line.” Tyler Mansour/Kith

Want More?

Ronnie Fieg’s Kith Aspen Collection Includes Cozy Adidas and Timberland Styles

Ronnie Fieg’s Surprise Asics Release Is Reselling for More Than $2,000

Why Ronnie Fieg’s ‘Snow White’ Adidas Ultra Boost Collaboration Won’t Be Easy To Get