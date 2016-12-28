Texas Mother Claims to Have Found Razor Blades in Kid’s Shoes at Walmart

Walmart. AP Images.

Sneaker shopping is a relatively risk-free activity, but a mother in Longview, Texas, made a grim discovery while her son was trying on shoes at a local Walmart.

The Longview News-Journal reported that Candi Mace and her 11-year-old son were shopping at Walmart’s Estes Parkway location in Longview on Monday when the boy found exposed razor blades inside of several pairs of sneakers.

“He had one pair and was untying them and pulling out the paper and stuff out of it. He came up with a razor blade. He said, ‘Mom, look,’ and he didn’t know what it was at first,” Mace said. “The paper was holding it up, so if you didn’t realize there was paper in it and tried to put your foot in it, then obviously you would get cut because the blade was up.”

Razor blades that were allegedly found inside kids shoes at a Walmart in Texas. Candi Mace.

According to the Longview News-Journal, Mace found a total of four blades within the shoes her son had tried on and a pair that was already in their shopping cart. Mace said employees told her that someone may have taken the razor blades from the store’s hardware section and hid them inside of the shoes.

In a statement released via its corporate channels, Walmart confirmed that it had investigated the situation and swept the surrounding area to ensure there were no additional risks.

“We’re appalled someone would do this in our store, and we’re thankful no one was injured. We checked the surrounding area and found no issues,” said Charles Crowson, Walmart senior manager for corporate communications.

