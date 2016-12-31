Puma’s Latest Running Sneakers Are Cool in a Whole New Way

Puma Speed 600 Ignite 2 Courtesy of brand

Is signing up for a 5K, 10K or marathon on your 2017 resolution list? Then Puma has some new sneakers that’ll help get you ready — and one of them is a favorite of speedster Usain Bolt.

On New Year’s Day, the German athletic brand is releasing new updates to two of its popular performance running styles. The Speed 600 Ignite 2 and the Ignite 3 PWRCool are both intended for men and women and boast Puma’s latest technical innovations.

Speed 600 Ignite 2

This sneaker has a new and improved upper, made with a lightweight engineered mesh that could help shave seconds off your time. It also features a dual-layer midsole infused with Puma’s proprietary Ignite foam (which was developed to offer responsive cushioning and optimal rebound) and comes with a molded EVA Supreme sockliner for immediate step-in comfort.

And the designers of the shoe took special care with the women’s version, crafting it on a women’s-specific last that contours the female foot. In addition, the sockliner has an arch support that accommodates the biomechanics of the female body.

The coolest part: It’s super-light. The men’s shoe weighs just 10.3 ounces, and the women’s is 8.5 ounces.

Puma’s Speed 600 Ignite 2 for men. Courtesy of brand

Puma’s Speed 600 Ignite 2 for women. Courtesy of brand

Ignite 3 PWRCool

When the weather starts to heat up this spring, Puma suggests slipping into this new technical shoe, built especially for running in warmer temperatures. The shoe features Dri-Freeze technology in the collar lining to instantly cool feet on contact, and the Dri-Freeze also extends to the sock liner for maximum ventilation.

The sneaker also is equipped with Puma’s Ignite midsole and an ultra-grip outsole.

The coolest part: It comes with Usain Bolt’s seal of approval. The Puma-sponsored athlete said in a statement, “Living in Kingston, I’m used to running in really hot weather, but there are days when the heat is just unbearable. The Ignite 3 PWRCool can handle this, no sweat. Tried and tested.”

Puma’s Ignite 3 PWRCool sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Puma’s Ignite 3 PWRCool sneaker. Courtesy of brand

