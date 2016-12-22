President Obama Hits the Golf Course in Hawaii in Nike Shoes

President Barack Obama at the Kapolei Golf Club in Hawaii on Dec. 21. REX Shutterstock

President Barack Obama did a bit of brand mixing Wednesday on a golf course in Hawaii.

While on his family’s annual holiday vacation in the Aloha State, Obama hit the links at Kapolei Golf Club. His friends Bobby Titcomb, Darrell Harrington and Greg Orme joined him at the club, which has hosted PGA and LPGA tournaments. President Obama also played golf at Kapolei during his 2015 vacation.

We noticed that this time around, Obama wore a pair of Nike Lunar Mont Royal golf shoes and Nike shorts and socks, but instead of a Nike shirt to complete a one-brand ensemble, he topped it off with an Under Armour golf shirt. The Nike shoes are not a current style, but they are available on Overstock.com for $99.

President Obama in Nike golf shoes and shorts and an Under Armour shirt. REX Shutterstock

President Obama hit the golf course wearing Nike Lunar Mont Royal golf shoes. REX Shutterstock

Obama on the course at Kapolei Golf Club in Hawaii. REX Shutterstock

Perhaps the Under Armour shirt was a nod to the company’s founder, Kevin Plank, with whom the president has played golf multiple times in the Maryland suburbs, near Under Armour’s Baltimore headquarters.

