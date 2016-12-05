Is Pharrell Williams’ ‘Friends and Family’ Adidas NMD Getting a Public Release?

After launching his latest batch of Adidas NMD Human Race colorways in September, Pharrell Williams appears to be on the verge of giving one of his most exclusive styles a public release.
Images shared on Twitter by @theyeezymafia show the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Human Race in its “Noble Crimson” colorway, which was previously a friends-and-family exclusive. These types of official stock images are often an indicator of a future release, although nothing has been confirmed.
Although the colorway on this “Noble Crimson” makeup matches up with Pharrell’s exclusives, there is one notable change seen on these latest images. While the exclusive pair featured embroidered Japanese characters spelling out “friends” and “family” on each shoe, this potential retail version opts for the “Human” text seen on previously released colorways.
