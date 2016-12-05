Is Pharrell Williams’ ‘Friends and Family’ Adidas NMD Getting a Public Release?

By / December 5, 2016
Pharrell Williams Shoe Style
Pharrell Williams at the Chanel fall '16 runway show in March.
REX Shutterstock.

After launching his latest batch of Adidas NMD Human Race colorways in September, Pharrell Williams appears to be on the verge of giving one of his most exclusive styles a public release.

Images shared on Twitter by @theyeezymafia show the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Human Race in its “Noble Crimson” colorway, which was previously a friends-and-family exclusive. These types of official stock images are often an indicator of a future release, although nothing has been confirmed.

Although the colorway on this “Noble Crimson” makeup matches up with Pharrell’s exclusives, there is one notable change seen on these latest images. While the exclusive pair featured embroidered Japanese characters spelling out “friends” and “family” on each shoe, this potential retail version opts for the “Human” text seen on previously released colorways.

Giay NMD Chinh
1 hour
Really? I'm addicted with the color of this release

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu Race NMD CollectionThe complete Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu Race NMD lineup that released on Sept. 29. Courtesy of Adidas.
Adidas Originals Pharrell Williams Hu NMDAdidas Originals x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD sneakers. Instagram/Adidas Originals.

