Is Pharrell Williams’ ‘Friends and Family’ Adidas NMD Getting a Public Release?

Pharrell Williams at the Chanel fall '16 runway show in March. REX Shutterstock.

After launching his latest batch of Adidas NMD Human Race colorways in September, Pharrell Williams appears to be on the verge of giving one of his most exclusive styles a public release.

Images shared on Twitter by @theyeezymafia show the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Human Race in its “Noble Crimson” colorway, which was previously a friends-and-family exclusive. These types of official stock images are often an indicator of a future release, although nothing has been confirmed.

NMD Human Race

Noble Crimson / Footwear White

BB0617

No release date but pics are here so appreciate 🍷#MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/Lby0aAiELu — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) December 4, 2016

Although the colorway on this “Noble Crimson” makeup matches up with Pharrell’s exclusives, there is one notable change seen on these latest images. While the exclusive pair featured embroidered Japanese characters spelling out “friends” and “family” on each shoe, this potential retail version opts for the “Human” text seen on previously released colorways.

The complete Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu Race NMD lineup that released on Sept. 29. Courtesy of Adidas.

WHO IS UP ?? 🍷👀 pic.twitter.com/B3stMZIg7X — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) December 4, 2016

Want more?

Pharrell’s New Adidas NMDs Are Reselling for $1,499

Pharrell Williams’ Coolest Shoe Looks

Adidas Originals Pharrell Hu NMD Drops Today

Pharrell And Adidas Originals Launch The Superstar ‘Supershell’ Collection