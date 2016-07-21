Onitsuka Tiger Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Its Iconic Stripes

Mexico Delegation designed by Atsuo Nakagawa. Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

This year marks Onitsuka Tiger’s 50th anniversary of its iconic stripes logo, and the brand is embarking on its first retail partnership to celebrate the milestone.

“Depression” by Andrew Loh and Kenny Kim Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

In conjunction with Singapore-based retailer Pedder on Scotts, the Japanese sneaker brand is hosting a commemorative exhibit of its Mexico 66 shoe along with launching its fall ’16 collection.

“Paradiso66” by Lydia Yang (Oak & Bindi) Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

The “M66: Of Different Stripes” exhibit, running from July 30 to Aug. 14 at Pedder on Scotts, will feature 50 Singapore-based creatives who have been enlisted to design their own interpretation of the Mexico 66 silhouette.

“The Turtle and The Crane” by Scene Shang Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

“Shīshī” by Amien Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

On July 29, the sneaker brand will launch its new collection “The Art of Mixing” at the retail store. Included will be the release of four new sneaker models: California 78, Colorado 85, Lawnship and Mexico Delegation. The collection will be available island-wide starting Aug. 8.

From left to right: Colorado Eighty-Five, Mexico Delegation, California 78, Lawnship Titi Freak. Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

The sneaker brand trademarked the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes in 1964 in preparation for the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Team Japan first popularized the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes at the fifth quadrennial Asian Games in 1966 with the precursor to the brand’s famous MEXICO 66 silhouette.

