Onitsuka Tiger Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Its Iconic Stripes

By / July 21, 2016
Onitsuka Tiger 50th Anniversary
Mexico Delegation designed by Atsuo Nakagawa.
Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

This year marks Onitsuka Tiger’s 50th anniversary of its iconic stripes logo, and the brand is embarking on its first retail partnership to celebrate the milestone.

Onitsuka Tiger 50th Anniversary“Depression” by Andrew Loh and Kenny Kim Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

In conjunction with Singapore-based retailer Pedder on Scotts, the Japanese sneaker brand is hosting a commemorative exhibit of its Mexico 66 shoe along with launching its fall ’16 collection.

Related
Packer Shoes & Asics Collaborate On Tennis Collection Ahead Of U.S. Open

Onitsuka Tiger 50th Anniversary“Paradiso66” by Lydia Yang (Oak & Bindi) Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

The “M66: Of Different Stripes” exhibit, running from July 30 to Aug. 14 at Pedder on Scotts, will feature 50 Singapore-based creatives who have been enlisted to design their own interpretation of the Mexico 66 silhouette.

Meenathakkar
4 hours
I want withaut lesh

 

Onitsuka Tiger 50th Anniversary“The Turtle and The Crane” by Scene Shang Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger
Onitsuka Tiger 50th Anniversary“Shīshī” by Amien Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

On July 29, the sneaker brand will launch its new collection “The Art of Mixing” at the retail store. Included will be the release of four new sneaker models: California 78, Colorado 85, Lawnship and Mexico Delegation. The collection will be available island-wide starting Aug. 8.

Onitsuka Tiger 50th AnniversaryFrom left to right: Colorado Eighty-Five, Mexico Delegation, California 78, Lawnship Titi Freak. Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

The sneaker brand trademarked the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes in 1964 in preparation for the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Team Japan first popularized the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes at the fifth quadrennial Asian Games in 1966 with the precursor to the brand’s famous MEXICO 66 silhouette.

Want more?

Publish Brand Unveils Team Cozy Images Of Onitsuka Tiger Collab

Publish Brand Nabs Onitsuka Tiger For Two Spring Collabs

Media Bank: Onitsuka at the Games… Skechers’ New Guy

One thought on “Onitsuka Tiger Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Its Iconic Stripes

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s