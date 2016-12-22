Here Are NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr.’s Christmas-Themed Nike Cleats

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants. AP Images.

New York Giants superstar Odell Beckham Jr. loves to hit the field in custom cleats. And thanks to Nike, the wide receiver will lace up a pair of Christmas-themed cleats tonight that are sure to turn heads.

First spotted today on Twitter via Darren Rovell of ESPN are Beckham’s cleats inspired by the holiday. According to Rovell, they feature grass from the star’s New Orleans high school football field inside the clear-spiked soles. He also stated Beckham will wear the cleats when the Giants travel to Lincoln Financial Field tonight to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York is 10-4 on the season, while Philadelphia is 5-9. The game, set to begin at 8:25 p.m. ET, will be aired on NBC.

Beckham’s cleats boast Christmas-themed imagery such as stockings, football-shaped ornaments, snowmen, Christmas trees, candy canes and more. But the most profound (and arguably the coolest) illustrations on the cleats are gift boxes that read “Merry Beckmas.”

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.’s custom Christmas-themed Nike cleats. Twitter/@darrenrovell.

It’s probable that the NFL won’t fine Beckham for sporting these cleats, since they are outfitted in New York Giants colors. But it wouldn’t surprise Beckham or his fans if his wallet is a bit lighter from the league after wearing them. The wide receiver commented on Washington Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson’s Instagram post Wednesday, stating the NFL fined him for the custom Craig Sager-inspired cleats he wore during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.