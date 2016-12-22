These Craig Sager-Inspired Nike Cleats May Cost Odell Beckham Jr. $18K

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants. AP Images.

Brandblack-sponsored Washington Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson announced Wednesday on his personal Instagram account that the NFL fined him for the custom cleats he wore during Monday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. replied to Jackson’s post with an announcement of his own.

“Don’t worry I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats that were auction off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating the proceeds to his cancer research. 18k like it’s nothin to them, no warning to take them off or anything , noTHING! @0ne0fone@0ne0fone,” Beckham wrote.

A close-up of Odell Beckham Jr.’s custom Craig Sager-inspired Nike cleats, made by Kickasso. AP Images.

The cleats the Giants star wore on Sunday when the team faced off against the Detroit Lions were a Nike style customized by famed artist Kickasso. The sneaker customizer posted images of the look via his personal Instagram prior to the game, confirming Beckham’s statement that they would be auctioned off with proceeds going to the SagerStrong Foundation for cancer research.

As of 10:30 a.m. today, the NFL has not confirmed or denied that it fined Beckham for his custom cleats.

Sager, a longtime basketball sideline reporter known for his flashy suits, died Dec. 15 at age 65 after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Odell Beckham Jr. playing against the Detroit Lions in his Craig Sager-inspired custom Nike cleats by Kickasso. AP Images.

"Time is simply how you live your life"- This was Craig Sager's motto . In his memory @obj will be wearing these #sagerstrong cleats. After the game we will be auctioning them off to benefit the @sagerstrong foundation for cancer research. #legendary A photo posted by Kickasso like Picasso (@k_o.brand_kickasso) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:12am PST