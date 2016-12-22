Nike Only Made 100 Pairs of These ‘NYC’ LeBron James Sneakers

This Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 is individually numbered to 100 pairs. eBay

Many of Nike’s rarest LeBron James sneakers have never been released to the public, instead being restricted to friends and family. While King James’ scarcest kicks remain out of reach, a rare pair was released in November at the opening of Nike’s new Soho New York City store. “Rare” may actually be an understatement in this case, as just 100 pairs of the sneakers were produced.

The model in question is the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10, which has become James’ go-to sneaker of choice this season, even though it’s not his official signature shoe. On this limited-edition pair, the Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 receives a blacked-out makeover complete with reflective details linking back to its NYC theme.

The limited-edition Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 was released exclusively at Nike’s new Soho location in New York eBay

Despite the sneaker’s rarity, it can be purchased for less than $300 on eBay, a price that will likely inflate as pairs begin to dry up.

In addition to this black-based NYC-exclusive, Nike also released a Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 collaboration with menswear designer John Elliott to celebrate the opening of its Soho store.

This limited-edition Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 recently sold on eBay for $239.99. eBay

John Elliott collaborated with Nike on a white-based version of the Zoom LeBron Soldier 10, which was also released exclusively in NYC. eBay

The Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 has been LeBron James’ sneaker of choice thus far this season. eBay

This limited-edition colorway of the Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 features black, gray and anthracite details. eBay

