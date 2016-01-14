Weekend Sneaker Releases: Nike, Under Armour, Jordan, Ewing Athletics

Ewing Athletics 33 Mid. Courtesy of Ewing Athletics

Top athletic brands aren’t waiting to release must-have shoes for 2016. Labels including Jordan Brand, Under Armour, Nike, Ewing Athletics and Adidas have basketball shoes that sneakerheads are sure to want, and retailer Concepts is releasing its first collaboration of the year with Nike this weekend.

Check out what you can add to your collection on Friday and Saturday.

Under Armour Curry Two Haight Street

The latest iteration of the signature shoe for NBA superstar Stephen Curry, the Under Armour Curry Two, arrives Friday. The Haight Street edition will retail for $130.

Under Armour Curry Two Haight Street. Courtesy of Foot Locker

Nike Zoom Kobe Icon

Kobe Bryant is hanging up his shoes at the end of the current NBA season, but that isn’t slowing Nike from releasing more iterations of his signature shoes for fans to pick up. A gold mid-cut shoe with a zipper enclosing its upper arrives Friday and will retail for $170.

Nike Zoom Kobe Icon. Courtesy of Foot Locker

Adidas J Wall 2

Another colorway of the Adidas signature shoe for NBA star John Wall, the J Wall 2, hits stores Friday. The black, talc and white colorway will retail for $120.

Adidas J Wall 2. Courtesy of Foot Locker

Adidas D Lillard 2

Another Adidas-sponsored athlete, Damian Lillard, will see a new colorway of his latest signature shoe, the D Lillard 2, which will retail for $105.

The Adidas D Lillard 2 Chinese New Year Collection sneakers. Courtesy of brand.

Ewing Athletics January Retro Collection

The shoe line of former NBA star Patrick Ewing is releasing a trio of silhouettes on Friday: the 33 Hi Winter, the 33 Mid and the Focus. The shoes will retail for $125, $110 and $120, respectively.

Ewing Athletics 33 Hi Winter. Courtesy of Ewing Athletics

Ewing Athletics Focus. Courtesy of Ewing Athletics

Concepts x Nike Free Trainer 1.0 Thermal

For its year-long 20th anniversary celebration, Concepts teamed up with Nike for its first collaboration of 2016: the Concepts x Nike Free Trainer 1.0 Thermal. The shoe arrives Saturday and will retail for $160.

Concepts x Nike Free Trainer 1.0 Thermal. Courtesy of Concepts

Girls’ Air Jordan 4 Retro Dark Obsidian/Vivid Pink

Nike plans to continue to feed Jordan addicts in 2016, most recently with its upcoming girls’ Air Jordan 4 Retro release, the Air Jordan 4 Retro Dark Obsidian/Vivid Pink. The shoe drops Saturday in grade school, preschool and toddler sizes, with retail prices of $140, $80 and $60, respectively.

Girls’ Air Jordan 4 Retro Dark Obsidian/Vivid Pink. Courtesy of Nike

Want More?

Concepts Nabs Nike For Its First Collab Of 2016

New Air Jordan 4 Girls’ Colorway Drops Saturday

Adidas Celebrates The Chinese New Year With Limited Edition D Lillard 2

Nike Shows Off Kevin Hart’s Training Gear

Adidas & Stella McCartney Extend Partnership Through 2020

Under Armour Reveals First ‘Smart’ Shoe [PHOTOS]

Air Jordan XXX Revealed

A Closer Look At The Air Jordan XXX