Weekend Sneaker Releases: Nike, Under Armour, Jordan, Ewing Athletics

Top athletic brands aren’t waiting to release must-have shoes for 2016. Labels including Jordan Brand, Under Armour, Nike, Ewing Athletics and Adidas have basketball shoes that sneakerheads are sure to want, and retailer Concepts is releasing its first collaboration of the year with Nike this weekend.
Check out what you can add to your collection on Friday and Saturday.
Under Armour Curry Two Haight Street
The latest iteration of the signature shoe for NBA superstar Stephen Curry, the Under Armour Curry Two, arrives Friday. The Haight Street edition will retail for $130.
Nike Zoom Kobe Icon
Kobe Bryant is hanging up his shoes at the end of the current NBA season, but that isn’t slowing Nike from releasing more iterations of his signature shoes for fans to pick up. A gold mid-cut shoe with a zipper enclosing its upper arrives Friday and will retail for $170.
Adidas J Wall 2
Another colorway of the Adidas signature shoe for NBA star John Wall, the J Wall 2, hits stores Friday. The black, talc and white colorway will retail for $120.
Adidas D Lillard 2
Another Adidas-sponsored athlete, Damian Lillard, will see a new colorway of his latest signature shoe, the D Lillard 2, which will retail for $105.
Ewing Athletics January Retro Collection
The shoe line of former NBA star Patrick Ewing is releasing a trio of silhouettes on Friday: the 33 Hi Winter, the 33 Mid and the Focus. The shoes will retail for $125, $110 and $120, respectively.
Concepts x Nike Free Trainer 1.0 Thermal
For its year-long 20th anniversary celebration, Concepts teamed up with Nike for its first collaboration of 2016: the Concepts x Nike Free Trainer 1.0 Thermal. The shoe arrives Saturday and will retail for $160.
Girls’ Air Jordan 4 Retro Dark Obsidian/Vivid Pink
Nike plans to continue to feed Jordan addicts in 2016, most recently with its upcoming girls’ Air Jordan 4 Retro release, the Air Jordan 4 Retro Dark Obsidian/Vivid Pink. The shoe drops Saturday in grade school, preschool and toddler sizes, with retail prices of $140, $80 and $60, respectively.
Want More?
Concepts Nabs Nike For Its First Collab Of 2016
New Air Jordan 4 Girls’ Colorway Drops Saturday
Adidas Celebrates The Chinese New Year With Limited Edition D Lillard 2
Nike Shows Off Kevin Hart’s Training Gear
Adidas & Stella McCartney Extend Partnership Through 2020
Under Armour Reveals First ‘Smart’ Shoe [PHOTOS]
Recent Comments