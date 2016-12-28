Nike Brought Back Penny Hardaway’s Sneakers From the Late ’90s

Former NBA standout Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway. AP Images.

Nike Sportswear’s nostalgic retro sneaker releases continue beyond the holiday season with the launch of a Penny Hardaway classic.

The Nike Air Penny 4 debuted in 1998 and was last seen in 2006, making it a full decade since the Hardaway-endorsed sneakers were available. Today, Nike released a new Orlando Magic-inspired colorway that’s sure to drum up some memories of the former NBA standout.

The Nike Air Penny 4 is back for the first time since 2006. Nike

Although this is not an exact replica of Penny’s 1998 Orlando Magic “Away” colorway, it’s arguably even better than the original. The 2017 iteration features an icy translucent outsole, a first for the retro hoops sneaker. It’s also been given some added color with royal blue underlays reminiscent of Hardaway’s iconic Air Foamposite One, a sneaker that’s also due for a retro run in 2017.

This Nike Air Penny 4 “Dark Neon Royal” colorway features piping reminiscent of the Air Foamposite One. Nike

While sneakerheads will have to wait a little bit longer for a chance at the 20th anniversary Air Foamposite One release, these Penny 4s are available now. Nike dropped the “Dark Neon Royal” colorway with little warning today on SNKRS, where a full run of adult sizes are still available.

Nike Air Penny 4 “Dark Neon Royal,” $160, nike.com

An aerial view of the Nike Air Penny 4. Nike

The Nike Air Penny 4 “Dark Neon Royal” features a translucent outsole. Nike

