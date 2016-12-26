LeBron James Debuts Latest Nike Signature Sneaker During Christmas Day Win Over Warriors

Klay Thompson (left) and LeBron James. Tony Dejak/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The holiday gifts came in bunches from LeBron James and company during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ stunning 109-108 Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors. Although it was teammate Kyrie Irving who stole the show with the game-winning shot, James led the Cavs in scoring with 31 points and added another 13 rebounds — but his dominating performance wasn’t the only thing that had people talking during the NBA Finals rematch.

Nike and James seized the opportunity and debuted the LeBron 14 signature sneaker during the big game. Previously teased during a Cavs practice session, James’ latest signature shoe was officially unveiled on Christmas Day.

A first look at the Nike LeBron 14 Nike

The first look at James’ 14 signature sneaker comes in a predominantly black and gray colorway, with holiday-appropriate accents of bright green and bright red throughout.

According to Nike, the sneaker’s tooling features maximum volume Zoom Air units that offer “the most articulated response in a LeBron shoe” thus far. Meanwhile, its dual-zone composite upper boasts laser perforations for a snug, breathable fit. The Nike LeBron 14 also features a midfoot strap reminiscent of the Zoom LeBron Solider 10 sneaker that James has been wearing recently.

Despite James’ on-court debut and Nike’s official unveiling, no release details for the LeBron 14 have been provided.

The Zoom Air cushioning units of the Nike LeBron 14. Nike

LeBron James in the Nike LeBron 14. Tony Dejak/AP/REX/Shutterstock

