Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant and More Athletes Get New Kyrie Irving Sneakers for Christmas

Kyrie Irving’s new signature sneakers officially release today, but Nike warmed things up on Christmas Day with a special launch of “Samurai” colorway for the holidays. The sneakers sold out just as quickly as Irving’s last-second shot sealed Cleveland’s win over Golden State, leaving many sneakerheads empty-handed. However, some of Irving’s close friends and fellow Nike athletes were lucky enough to get the sneakers as holiday gifts.

Irving’s massive gift list included Odell Beckham, Sue Bird, Teddy Bridgewater, Antonio Brown, Kobe Bryant, Victor Cruz, Skylar Diggins, Elena Delle Donne, Ashton Eaton, Zeke Elliott, Roger Federer, Allyson Felix, Ted Ginn, Todd Gurley, LeBron James, Eric Koston, Jarvis Landry, Marcus Mariota, LeSean McCoy, Rory McIlroy, Neymar, Paul Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Richard Sherman, Diana Taurasi, Serena Williams, and Tiger Woods.

The Nike Kyrie 3 “Samurai” release was the final drop of Nike’s “12 Soles Collection,” bookending the month-long holiday campaign as a surprise drop. According to Nike, the special launch was “crafted to catch even the quickest off guard,” and Irving lived up to the sneaker’s backstory with a show-stealing performance in the sneakers as the Cavaliers inched by the Warriors 109-108.

Although the “Samurai” Kyrie 3 has sold out, the sneaker’s “Black/Ice” colorway is available now from Nike for $120.

