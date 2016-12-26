Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant and More Athletes Get New Kyrie Irving Sneakers for Christmas

Kyrie Irving Christmas Sneakers
Christmas gifts from Kyrie Irving.
Kyrie Irving’s new signature sneakers officially release today, but Nike warmed things up on Christmas Day with a special launch of “Samurai” colorway for the holidays. The sneakers sold out just as quickly as Irving’s last-second shot sealed Cleveland’s win over Golden State, leaving many sneakerheads empty-handed. However, some of Irving’s close friends and fellow Nike athletes were lucky enough to get the sneakers as holiday gifts.

I don't know about you guys, but I can't wait for Christmas Day! Keep an eye out for your surprise at tip-off.

Irving’s massive gift list included Odell Beckham, Sue Bird, Teddy Bridgewater, Antonio Brown, Kobe Bryant, Victor Cruz, Skylar Diggins, Elena Delle Donne, Ashton Eaton, Zeke Elliott, Roger Federer, Allyson Felix, Ted Ginn, Todd Gurley, LeBron James, Eric Koston, Jarvis Landry, Marcus Mariota, LeSean McCoy, Rory McIlroy, Neymar, Paul Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Richard Sherman, Diana Taurasi, Serena Williams, and Tiger Woods.

Nike Kyrie 3The Nike Kyrie 3 “Samurai” in obsidian and red. Nike

The Nike Kyrie 3 “Samurai” release was the final drop of Nike’s “12 Soles Collection,” bookending the month-long holiday campaign as a surprise drop. According to Nike, the special launch was “crafted to catch even the quickest off guard,” and Irving lived up to the sneaker’s backstory with a show-stealing performance in the sneakers as the Cavaliers inched by the Warriors 109-108.

Kyrie Irving and Stephen CurryKyrie Irving (left) and Stephen Curry. Tony Dejak/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Although the “Samurai” Kyrie 3 has sold out, the sneaker’s “Black/Ice” colorway is available now from Nike for $120.

Nike Kyrie 3The Nike Kyrie 3 “Samurai” colorway released on Christmas Day. Nike
Nike Kyrie 3An aerial look at the Nike Kyrie 3. Nike
Nike Kyrie 3The Nike Kyrie 3’s medial section. Nike
Nike Kyrie 3The heel of the Nike Kyrie 3. Nike
Nike Kyrie 3The outsole of the Nike Kyrie 3. Nike
Nike Kyrie 3Details behind the tongue of the Nike Kyrie 3. Nike

