The Debut Colorway of Kyrie Irving’s New Nike Sneaker Is Available Now

By / 2 hours ago
Nike Kyrie 3
The Nike Kyrie 3 "Black & Ice" is the sneaker's first general release colorway.
Nike

Although Christmas Day’s Nike Kyrie 3 “Samurai” has sold out, Kyrie Irving’s third signature sneaker is still available in its debut general release colorway.

Officially known as “Black & Ice,” this Kyrie 3 colorway combines a black synthetic upper with a speckled midsole, white outsole and ice blue accents. It’s also equipped with reflective detailing on the Swoosh branding, resulting in a colorway that Nike calls “statement-making look even in the coldest months.”

Nike Kyrie 3 The lateral section of the Nike Kyrie 3 “Black & Ice.” Nike

The Nike Kyrie 3 was debuted on-court by Irving during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors. Irving clinched the win for his team with a game-winning shot with seconds to go, creating an unforgettable moment in the sneakers.

Nike Kyrie 3 The medial section of the Nike Kyrie 3 “Black & Ice.” Nike

Sizes are already beginning to sell out in the Nike Kyrie 3 “Black & Ice,” so don’t hesitate to scoop these up while you have the chance.

Nike Kyrie 3 “Black & Ice,” $120; nike.com

Nike Kyrie 3 An aerial view of the Nike Kyrie 3 “Black & Ice.” Nike
Nike Kyrie 3 The reflective detailing on the Nike Kyrie 3 “Black & Ice.” Nike
Nike Kyrie 3 The outsole of the Nike Kyrie 3 “Black & Ice.” Nike

