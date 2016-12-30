Nike’s Releasing More Kobe Bryant Signature Sneakers in 2017

Kobe Bryant taking in his final moments with the L.A. Lakers. AP Images.

Although NBA great Kobe Bryant hung up his sneakers after the 2015-16 season, Nike is still churning out performance signature basketball shoes in the name of the Mamba. The latest offering, the Nike Kobe A.D., will be released in a new look for the new year.

Australian sneaker retailer Kicks101 has provided an early look at a “Midnight Navy/Pure Platinum” Nike Kobe A.D. colorway, which is listed as “coming soon.” Reminiscent of the “Midnight Navy/Metallic Gold” colorway of the Kobe 11, this Nike Kobe A.D. features a dark navy blue upper, a metallic navy heel cup, and silver, red and white accents throughout.

The Nike Kobe A.D. “Midnight Navy/Pure Platinum” will be released in 2017. K101 Store

These Kobes make use of a translucent midsole that allows some of the cushioning, such as the Zoom Air heel unit, to peek through. The Kobe A.D. is also cushioned with full-length Lunarlon foam, which has been “micro-tuned” to Bryant’s exact liking, according to Nike.

This early look at the “Midnight Navy/Pure Platinum” Kobe A.D. will have to suffice for now, as there is no confirmed release date for this pair. However, a “Black/Black” colorway of the Kobe A.D. is available now from nike.com for $160, and you can also customize your own design on NIKEiD for $205.

The “Midnight Navy/Pure Platinum” Nike Kobe A.D. features a dark navy upper with white, red and silver accents. K101 Store

The Nike Kobe A.D. in “Midnight Navy/Pure Platinum.” K101 Store

The Nike Kobe A.D. “Midnight Navy/Pure Platinum” will retail for $160. K101 Store

The Nike Kobe A.D. features full-length Lunarlon and heel Zoom Air tooling. K101 Store

