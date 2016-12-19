You Can Still Buy the Self-Lacing Nike Hyperadapt 1.0 — for $10,000

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 in the black, white and blue lagoon colorway. Courtesy of Nike.

Nike’s self-lacing Hyperadapt 1.0 sneaker already had a steep retail price of $720. Now that the shoe has sold out of stores, its price is a bit higher on the resale market.

As of 11 a.m. ET today, the coveted sneaker in the predominantly black colorway has a high price on the online consignment retailer eBay of $10,000. The shoe is being auctioned by user niche4sale in size 13, and the condition is new in its original box.

The Nike Hyperadapt 1.0 on eBay for $10,000. Courtesy of eBay.

On the lower end is an auction by user freezy777, although the price is still in the thousands. The shoe is a size 12, new in its original box, and listed at $1,999 with a Buy it Now price of $4,999. There is just one more day left on the auction.

The Nike Hyperadapt 1.0 on eBay for $1,999. Courtesy of eBay.

The “Hyperadapt” search on eBay in the shoe category yields 50 listings, with several among the lower priced auctions listing shoes aside from the Hyperadapt 1.0.

The Nike HyperAdapt 1.0, according to the brand, is powered by an underfoot-lacing mechanism that addresses individual idiosyncrasies in lacing and fit preferences — the undue pressure cause by tight tying and slippage resulting from loose laces are replaced by a precise, consistent, personalized lockdown that can be manually adjusted on the go.