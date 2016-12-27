NFL Star Von Miller Debuts New Yeezy 750 Football Cleats

Von Miller REX Shutterstock.

NFL star Von Miller debuted something new during practice ahead of his Christmas Day football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos linebacker previewed a pair of the Adidas’ Yeezy 750 Cleat in black.

Thank you for an amazing 2016! Im so grateful for everything! The good, and the not so good. #blessed 🙏🏽 A photo posted by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:12am PST

Miller was the first player to hit the gridiron in a pair of the Yeezy Cleats. The Super Bowl 50 MVP shared the exclusive shoes, which utilize the upper design of the Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost, and thanked Kanye West and Adidas Football in a tweet just before the 2016 NFL season opener against the Carolina Panthers in September.

YEEZY cleats!!! Thanks @adidasfballus #3stripes A photo posted by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on Sep 8, 2016 at 2:19pm PDT

This time around, Miller opted for the all-black version before the game, most likely to avoid a fine from the NFL for a uniform violation.

Adidas Yeezy 750 Cleat in black. Courtesy of Twitter.

And while there has been no word on release info, fans will likely be able to get their hands on a pair. Earlier today, Adidas Football released official images of the new colorway on Twitter.

Introducing the #YEEZY 750 CLEAT in black by Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/8eBPylRCR2 — adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) December 27, 2016

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also chose the Yeezy 750 cleats for his team’s game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott stepped onto the field in the light gray colorway.

