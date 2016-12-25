What NFL Players Will Have the Best Christmas Day Cleats?

Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers
Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to NBA action, sports fans will be treated to some Christmas Day NFL action.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in a tough divisional matchup. The Ravens are 8-6, while Pittsburgh leads the division with a 9-5 record.

And at 8:30 p.m. ET, the Denver Broncos will be on the road to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. This is also a divisional matchup, and the Broncos currently hold a 8-6 record, while Kansas City is 10-4.

Not only will the competition on the field appease the football fanatic, the games are also sure to produce plenty of stellar cleat moments for the footwear enthusiast. Some of the players sure to bring their A-game with cleat selections include Steve Smith of the Ravens, Von Miller of the Broncos, Antonio Brown of the Steelers and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs.

Here’s a look at some of their best cleat looks from the current NFL season.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith Baltimore Ravens Under ArmourSteve Smith of the Baltimore Ravens in Under Armour. AP Images.

Von Miller

Von Miller Denver Broncos custom fur AdidasVon Miller of the Denver Broncos in custom fur Adidas cleats. AP Images.
Von Miller Denver Broncos custom fur AdidasA close-up of Von Miller’s custom fur Adidas cleats. AP Images.

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers custom Big Brothers Big Sisters cleatsAntonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers in custom Big Brothers/Big Sisters cleats. AP Images.
Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers custom Big Brothers Big Sisters cleatsA close-up of Antonio Brown’s custom Big Brothers/Big Sisters cleats. AP Images.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Mache Nike Eighty-Seven and Running cleatsTravis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs wearing the Mache-custom Nike Eighty-Seven and Running cleats. AP Images.
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Mache Nike Eighty-Seven and Running cleatsA close-up of Travis Kelce’s Mache-custom Nike Eighty-Seven and Running cleats. AP Images.

