New Balance And Metro Boomin Collaborate For Custom Colorway

New Balance teamed up with music producer Metro Boomin to debut his customized NB1 998 sneakers on Friday.

In a nod to the producer’s tagline famously heard in the songs of Kanye West, Future, Drake and others, the sportswear brand announced “Metro Boomin trusts New Balance” to launch his custom colorway over the weekend. Dubbed the “Trendsetter” by the brand, the retro silhouette is part of the Iconic 990 series and is one of three customizable styles — along with the 990(v3) and the 574—shoppers can select through the brand’s NB1 project.

The 22-year-old producer’s sneakers have a black suede base with a black mesh underlay, hints of salmon pink on the tongue and the “N” logo, a gray speckled midsole and “Young Metro” — a reference to one of his other names — split between the left and right shoes.

New Balance released a YouTube video on June 30, featuring Metro Boomin wearing his custom sneakers in a music studio. The video also flashes hashtag #NBNumbers, adding Metro Boomin’s creative take on music to the select series of stories featured in the brand’s latest campaign.

New Balance recently opened its first American flagship store in Massachusetts at Boston Landing, where shoppers can visit the “Made.Boston” demonstration and shoe assembly area to view the making of limited-edition New Balance 574 sneakers. The store also features NB1 Customization Bars, where visitors can use iPads to design their own pair of kicks.

Metro Boomin’s custom colorway or similar styles through NB1 retail for $190 and are available exclusively on New Balance’s website.

