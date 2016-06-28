New Balance Opens Its First U.S. Flagship Store

Courtesy of brand

New Balance opened its first U.S. flagship store on Friday as part of the brand’s push for experience-oriented shopping experiences of its American-made sneakers.

Located in the company’s Boston headquarters, the flagship store offers women’s training and studio products, baseball, tennis and soccer footwear-apparel, lifestyle footwear and apparel, and kids’ footwear. The center of the store features a “Made.Boston” demonstration and shoe assembly area, where visitors can see the making of limited-edition New Balance 574 sneakers.

Boston Red Sox players Brock Holt and Christian Vazquez visited the store prior to the opening for a private event with five children from the West End House Boys and Girls Club, which is supported by the New Balance Foundation.

“The store experienced a successful opening weekend, with strong sales and steady shopper traffic, driven by local marketing efforts and news coverage. Apparel was a particular highlight, as many consumers were impressed by the variety, styling, and quality of the head-to-toe product offering,” said a New Balance spokesperson. “The Made.Boston demonstration and shoe assembly area was another major draw, both as a visually striking presence in the center of the store, and as a point of interest to learn about the process of making shoes.”