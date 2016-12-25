Holiday Rematch: Christmas 2015 Kicks From the Cavaliers and Warriors

Stephen Curry and LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Finals. AP Images

Prior to the captivating 2016 NBA Finals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, the two teams gave basketball fans a great game on Christmas Day 2015.

Under Armour-sponsored Stephen Curry and the Warriors defeated Nike-sponsored LeBron James and the Cavaliers 89-83 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Draymond Green led Golden State in scoring with 22 points; James posted 25 points for Cleveland.

And when the stars hit the hardwood on the West Coast, sneaker fans were treated to some stellar Christmas-themed kicks. Brands including Under Armour, Nike and Anta delivered looks inspired by the holiday that sneakerheads wished they saw at home under their Christmas trees.

Before the Warriors and Cavaliers tip off again for a second straight Christmas Day matchup (this time in Cleveland), Footwear News looks back to last year’s game and the sneakers sported by the stars.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry Two “Northern Lights” on Christmas Day 2015. AP Images.

The Under Armour Curry Two “Northern Lights.” Courtesy of Under Armour

LeBron James

LeBron James in the LeBron 13 from the Nike 2015 Christmas Collection. AP Images.

The LeBron 13 in the Nike 2015 Christmas Collection. Courtesy of Nike

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving in the Kyrie 2 from the Nike 2015 Christmas Collection. AP Images.

The Kyrie 2 from the Nike 2015 Christmas Collection. Courtesy of Nike.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson in the Christmas player’s edition Anta KT1. AP Images.