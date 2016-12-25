Holiday Rematch: Christmas 2015 Kicks From the Cavaliers and Warriors

Prior to the captivating 2016 NBA Finals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, the two teams gave basketball fans a great game on Christmas Day 2015.
Under Armour-sponsored Stephen Curry and the Warriors defeated Nike-sponsored LeBron James and the Cavaliers 89-83 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Draymond Green led Golden State in scoring with 22 points; James posted 25 points for Cleveland.
And when the stars hit the hardwood on the West Coast, sneaker fans were treated to some stellar Christmas-themed kicks. Brands including Under Armour, Nike and Anta delivered looks inspired by the holiday that sneakerheads wished they saw at home under their Christmas trees.
Before the Warriors and Cavaliers tip off again for a second straight Christmas Day matchup (this time in Cleveland), Footwear News looks back to last year’s game and the sneakers sported by the stars.
Stephen Curry
LeBron James