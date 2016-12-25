Holiday Rematch: Christmas 2015 Kicks From the Cavaliers and Warriors

By / 2 hours ago
Stephen Curry LeBron James 2015 NBA
Stephen Curry and LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Finals.
AP Images

Prior to the captivating 2016 NBA Finals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, the two teams gave basketball fans a great game on Christmas Day 2015.

Under Armour-sponsored Stephen Curry and the Warriors defeated Nike-sponsored LeBron James and the Cavaliers 89-83 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Draymond Green led Golden State in scoring with 22 points; James posted 25 points for Cleveland.

Related
Shop the Sneakers You'll See NBA Stars Wear in Their Christmas Games

And when the stars hit the hardwood on the West Coast, sneaker fans were treated to some stellar Christmas-themed kicks. Brands including Under Armour, Nike and Anta delivered looks inspired by the holiday that sneakerheads wished they saw at home under their Christmas trees.

Before the Warriors and Cavaliers tip off again for a second straight Christmas Day matchup (this time in Cleveland), Footwear News looks back to last year’s game and the sneakers sported by the stars.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Under Armour Curry Two Northern Lights Christmas day 2015Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry Two “Northern Lights” on Christmas Day 2015. AP Images.
Under Armour Curry Two Northern LightsThe Under Armour Curry Two “Northern Lights.” Courtesy of Under Armour

LeBron James

LeBron James LeBron 13 Nike 2015 Christmas CollectionLeBron James in the LeBron 13 from the Nike 2015 Christmas Collection. AP Images.
Nike 2015 Christmas CollectionThe LeBron 13 in the Nike 2015 Christmas Collection. Courtesy of Nike

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving Kyrie 2 Nike 2015 Christmas CollectionKyrie Irving in the Kyrie 2 from the Nike 2015 Christmas Collection. AP Images.
Nike 2015 Christmas CollectionThe Kyrie 2 from the Nike 2015 Christmas Collection. Courtesy of Nike.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson Christmas Anta KT1Klay Thompson in the Christmas player’s edition Anta KT1. AP Images.
Klay Thompson Christmas Anta KT1The Anta KT1 Christmas player’s edition for Klay Thompson. Courtesy of Hi Basketball Shoes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s