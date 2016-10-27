Kylie Jenner Models New Puma ‘Fierce’ Sneaker Dropping Next Week

Kylie Jenner in Puma's latest ad campaign. Courtesy of Puma.

Kylie Jenner is back in front of the camera for Puma, this time modeling the athletic brand’s latest Fierce trainer.

Jenner wears a pair of deep plum Fierce KRMs, the newest iteration of the women’s sneaker that Puma debuted for spring ’16 with Jenner starring in its ads. The slip-on sneakers have circular crystal patterns on the toebox in the same color as the upper. There’s also bits of lace around the ankle. In addition to the plum hue, Puma is also offering the kicks in black, olive and white.

The sneakers will release in Europe on Oct. 31 and in the U.S. on Nov. 3 on Puma.com and in Puma stores and select retailers.

The Puma Fierce KRM trainers. Courtesy of Puma.

The Puma Fierce KRM trainers in white. Courtesy of Puma.

Kylie Jenner wearing the Puma Fierce KRM trainers. Courtesy of Puma.

Jenner first appeared in the Puma Fierce ads in April and has since modeled the brand’s classic Suede silhouette as well. Last month, she gave a sneak peek on her Snapchat of more unreleased Fierce trainers with animal-embossed uppers.

Kylie Jenner snapped a photo of two new pairs of the Puma Fierce sneaker that feature embossed leather. Snapchat/Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner in the Puma Fierce ad campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Kylie Jenner in ads for Puma’s Suede sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

