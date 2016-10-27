Kylie Jenner Models New Puma ‘Fierce’ Sneaker Dropping Next Week

By / October 27, 2016
Puma Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner in Puma's latest ad campaign.
Courtesy of Puma.

Kylie Jenner is back in front of the camera for Puma, this time modeling the athletic brand’s latest Fierce trainer.

Jenner wears a pair of deep plum Fierce KRMs, the newest iteration of the women’s sneaker that Puma debuted for spring ’16 with Jenner starring in its ads. The slip-on sneakers have circular crystal patterns on the toebox in the same color as the upper. There’s also bits of lace around the ankle. In addition to the plum hue, Puma is also offering the kicks in black, olive and white.

Related
Puma's Latest Running Sneakers Are Cool in a Whole New Way

The sneakers will release in Europe on Oct. 31 and in the U.S. on Nov. 3 on Puma.com and in Puma stores and select retailers.

Bri
34 mins
Nice shoes

Puma Fierce KRM TrainersThe Puma Fierce KRM trainers. Courtesy of Puma.
Puma Fierce KRM TrainersThe Puma Fierce KRM trainers in white. Courtesy of Puma.
Puma Fierce KRM Trainers Kylie JennerKylie Jenner wearing the Puma Fierce KRM trainers. Courtesy of Puma.

Jenner first appeared in the Puma Fierce ads in April and has since modeled the brand’s classic Suede silhouette as well. Last month, she gave a sneak peek on her Snapchat of more unreleased Fierce trainers with animal-embossed uppers.

Kylie Jenner Puma Fierce SnapchatKylie Jenner snapped a photo of two new pairs of the Puma Fierce sneaker that feature embossed leather. Snapchat/Kylie Jenner.
Kylie Jenner; PumaKylie Jenner in the Puma Fierce ad campaign. Courtesy of brand.
Kylie Jenner Puma SuedeKylie Jenner in ads for Puma’s Suede sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Want More?

Kylie Jenner Sizzled in These Wide-Split Pants and Heels

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Designer Boots on Set of Racy Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss Cheer on the L.A. Lakers

One thought on “Kylie Jenner Models New Puma ‘Fierce’ Sneaker Dropping Next Week

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s