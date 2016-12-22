Nike Athlete Kobe Bryant Is a Dad for the Third Time

Kobe Bryant is a father for the third time. On Dec. 5, the NBA great’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, gave birth to a daughter.
“[Vanessa] and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!” the Nike athlete posted on Instagram.
It shouldn’t take long for Nike to send over another pair of crib kicks for the infant.
Following Kobe Bryant’s retirement from basketball after the 2015-16 season, the former Los Angeles Laker announced in July that his wife was expecting the family’s third baby girl. Bryant took to Instagram to share the news by posting a photo of infant-sized Nike Kobe 11s in red and black and a onesie titled “Baby Mamba.” The baby shoes, created to look like Bryant’s Achilles Heel colorway, look to be a special gift from Nike. (The shoes are not available for infants on the Nike website.)
Bryant and Nike have kept busy since he retired. The athletic giant unveiled the Kobe A.D., the NBA icon’s first post-retirement signature shoe, in November. The Kobe A.D. features a Zoom Air unit in the heel and Lunarlon foam in the midsole, and it is completed with a minimal rubber outsole (boasting micro-tread traction). According to Nike, this combination of components gives the shoe responsive, flexible cushioning and maximum court feel.
