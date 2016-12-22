Nike Athlete Kobe Bryant Is a Dad for the Third Time

Kobe Bryant REX Shutterstock.

Kobe Bryant is a father for the third time. On Dec. 5, the NBA great’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, gave birth to a daughter.

“[Vanessa] and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!” the Nike athlete posted on Instagram.

@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel ❤ Bianka Bella Bryant December 5, 2016 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

It shouldn’t take long for Nike to send over another pair of crib kicks for the infant.

Following Kobe Bryant’s retirement from basketball after the 2015-16 season, the former Los Angeles Laker announced in July that his wife was expecting the family’s third baby girl. Bryant took to Instagram to share the news by posting a photo of infant-sized Nike Kobe 11s in red and black and a onesie titled “Baby Mamba.” The baby shoes, created to look like Bryant’s Achilles Heel colorway, look to be a special gift from Nike. (The shoes are not available for infants on the Nike website.)

Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!! #Blessed #BabyMamba #Thankful ❤️🙏🏽👶🏽🎀🎉 A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jul 12, 2016 at 7:24pm PDT

Bryant and Nike have kept busy since he retired. The athletic giant unveiled the Kobe A.D., the NBA icon’s first post-retirement signature shoe, in November. The Kobe A.D. features a Zoom Air unit in the heel and Lunarlon foam in the midsole, and it is completed with a minimal rubber outsole (boasting micro-tread traction). According to Nike, this combination of components gives the shoe responsive, flexible cushioning and maximum court feel.

Want more?

What You Need To Know About the Nike Kyrie 3

A Closer Look at Nike’s New Kobe Bryant Signature Shoe

These Craig Sager-Inspired Nike Cleats May Cost Odell Beckham Jr. $18K