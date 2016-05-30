Kim Kardashian Wears Manolo Blahnik, Kanye West In Adidas For Brunch With John Legend And Chrissy Teigen

Kanye West arrives at Nobu for brunch with Kim Kardashian West, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Rex

Brunch was a star-studded family affair at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West brought their tots North, 2, and Saint, 5 months, for a meal at the trendy restaurant with new parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and their 1-month-old daughter, Luna.

Kim Kardashian (left) wears Manolo Blahnik sandals; Chrissy Teigen wears strappy heels. Rex

The couples greeted each other in the parking lot, where the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star stepped out of her car wearing a pair of black Manolo Blahnik heels, and was joined by husband West, who had on black Adidas Ultra Boost kicks.

Kardashian’s Manolo Blahnik Chaos leather ankle-strap sandals feature a four-inch stiletto heel, a strap across the open toe and the ankle, retailing for $725.

Kanye West wears Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers. Rex

She completed the look with an oversized blue jacket, a plunging black lace-up top and black skinny jeans ripped at the knee.

West rocked an all-black ensemble, including a Yeezus tour jacket, jeans and Adidas Ultra Boosts.

The footwear is available in several colorways for $180 on the label’s website.

The running shoes are designed to return energy during physical activity through the Boost technology in the midsole. The socklike Primeknit upper supports the foot and reduces irritation.

Chrissy Teigen. Rex

Teigen cut a glamorous figure in her casual outfit, which included a pair of green double-strap sandals that had gold accents and a high stiletto heel, a sheer black coat, short-shorts and a cut-out black top.

Her husband Legend had on black sneakers to match his sweater and trousers.

While inside, Teigen shared Snapchat videos of the Kardashian-Wests gushing over baby Luna.

Kim and Kanye with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby Luna at NOBU in Malibu today. #KimKardashian #KanyeWest #ChrissyTeigen #JohnLegend A post shared by Celebri-Tea News☕️ (@celebri_teanews) on May 29, 2016 at 1:21pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend. Rex

On Saturday, Kris Jenner thanked West on Twitter for her new Yeezy 750 Boosts, which Adidas confirmed would drop within the “next few weeks.”