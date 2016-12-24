Jordans You Can Shop Now for Christmas

Air Jordan XXXI. Courtesy of brand

Most people have finished their Christmas shopping by now. (I mean, the holiday is tomorrow, after all.) But if you haven’t (shame on you), there are plenty of coveted Jordan styles you could pick up for the sneaker fan in your life.

These are available in stores as well as online — if the sneakerhead you’re shopping for isn’t offended by a late gift.

Air Jordan XXXI “Chicago”

You can still find several sizes at numerous retailers of the red and white colorway of the latest signature look for NBA legend Michael Jordan, which retails for $185.

Air Jordan XXXI “Chicago,” $185; footlocker.com

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Wool”

There are few pairs of the Air Jordan 3 “Wool” still on the market, and you could score one on Christmas Eve if you’re lucky. The sneakers retail for $200.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Wool,” $200; footlocker.com

Air Jordan 3 Retro “True Blue”

If you’re looking to pick up an all-time classic colorway, you can still buy pairs of the “True Blue” Air Jordan 3. Several sizes are left at Jordan retailers for $220.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “True Blue,” $220; finishline.com

Air Jordan 5 Retro “Bronze”

Another classic sneaker, the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Bronze,” can still be bought at retailers everywhere, with plenty of sizes left to choose from. The shoe retails for $189.99.

Air Jordan 5 Retro “Bronze,” $189.99; footlocker.com

Air Jordan “Son of Mars”

Much like the Spizike, the “Son of Mars” takes aspects from several retro Air Jordans that featured Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon in the advertising. The Air Jordan “Son of Mars” can be picked up now for $160.

Air Jordan “Son of Mars,” $160; finishline.com

Jordan Westbrook 0.2

If the sneakerhead in your life is more into a lifestyle look, the Jordan Westbrook 0.2 is a good option. This could be purchased today for $139.99.

Jordan Westbrook 0.2, $139.99; footlocker.com