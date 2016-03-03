Ads For Fake Yeezys Popping Up On Instagram

By / March 3, 2016
Kanye West
Kanye West in light gray Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers.
Getty Images.

As if getting a pair of Yeezys isn’t hard enough, now fans have to wade through a slew of new ads that have started popping up on Instagram that advertise Yeezys at amazing — and too good to be true — prices.

If you’re an Instagram user, you’ve probably noticed that “sponsored” photos have now started appearing on your feed and are often related to things you search or like.

The Yeezy ads offer the shoes at discounted prices. One company called Wish has shared a photo with a banner across the photo advertising that a pair of Yeezy Boost 350s cost $20. This is highly unlikely, as the shoes retail for $200. Another site called Adidas E-Shops offers 350s for $129 and 750s for $219. The 750s retail for $350.

Instagram Yeezy AdsAn ad for Yeezys on Instagram. Instagram.

After poking around that website, it’s clear that it’s a sham. There are grammatical and spelling errors in the “Payment” section. There is also a fake copyright that says, “Copyright © 2016 Adidas Running Shoes. Powered by Adidas.” Despite that, the site is in no way associated with Adidas.

Instagram Yeezy AdsAn ad for Yeezys on Instagram. Instagram.

Pairs of Yeezy Boost 350s flood eBay following nearly every release and go for thousands of dollars. The shoes must have the tag still on in order to be considered authentic.

  1. Hey
    I got yeezys from an ad on instagram and i didn’t know that its fake. So i bought it this week and I didn’t recieve yet anything new or the tracking number. Is it possible that they robbed me?

    Reply

    1. Hi! Did you ever receive the “yeezys” from them? I just bought one too and haven’t received anything new or the tracking number. So I’m worried they robbed me too.

      Reply

      1. hi guys, I have had the same experience, I made a purchase on 18 July and have not recieved a tracking number or a response from customer service. What has been the outcome for you both??

  2. if the website you are looking at has anything like addidas-yeez.com then they are fake. Check the url, thats the only way to tell without physically having them.

    Reply