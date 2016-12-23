The Counterculture Skate Brand HUF Is Dropping a Big F-Bomb in These Luxe Sneakers

View Slideshow HUF’s “F—k It 86" premium holiday edition high-top sneakers; $120; Hufworldwide.com. Courtesy of HUF/Brian Kelley and Ryan Lusteg.

Spreading Christmas cheer and the mirth of the holiday season isn’t for everyone. But for those who dwell in angst and want to show it, a new statement-making shoe by HUF is certain to get the message across.

The counterculture skateboarding and streetwear brand’s “F–k It 86” sneakers fulfills its ethos with the expletive engraved in gold on a metal nameplate in the front, and in embossed gold foil on the side panel.

HUF’s “F—k It 86″ premium holiday edition high-top sneakers; $120; Hufworldwide.com. Courtesy of HUF/Brian Kelley and Ryan Lusteg.

Hand crafted in Los Angeles, the kicks incorporate a full-grain Italian leather upper, gold-plated metal hardware, zippers and an infinity rubber sole.

The sneakers are available for $120 online as part of a limited-edition holiday offering. Along with the shoes, HUF has companion premium leather pieces available in the “F–k It 86” capsule collection that include the dirty word emblazoned in gold.

HUF’s “F—k It 86″ premium holiday edition high-top sneakers; $120; Hufworldwide.com. Courtesy of HUF/Brian Kelley and Ryan Lusteg.

Among some of the sleek matching wares are: waist packs ($350), book bags ($800), duffle bags ($800), hats ($130) and more. The collection is available at HUF stores in New York City and Los Angeles and on Hufworldwide.com.

HUF’s “F—k It 86″ premium holiday edition high-top sneakers; $120; Hufworldwide.com. Courtesy of HUF/Brian Kelley and Ryan Lusteg.

Click through the gallery below to see the full limited edition holiday collection.

Want more?

The Best Holiday-Themed Sneakers Available Now

3 Huge Challenges for Retailers During the Final Days of the Holiday Shopping Rush

Reebok Made the Perfect Holiday Sneakers for the Grinch in Your Life

20 Festive Men’s Shoes to Wear to a Holiday Party

Holiday Gift Guide: Six Looks for Six Different Vacation Spots