How to Get the Yeezy Boost 750 This Weekend

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 "Light Brown." Courtesy of brand

The Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown” is being released on Saturday, and there are a few ways to (attempt) to get your hands on a pair.

Adidas’ Confirmed Reservation app was open for registration until Wednesday for those that want to try to reserve a pair at their local Adidas store in participating cities.

If you missed out on that, you can still order a pair on Adidas.com on Saturday, or get the shoes from select retailers around the globe. Here, we’ve rounded up some stores across the U.S. carrying the shoes and how to get a pair.

The @adidasoriginals #YEEZYBOOST 750 'Light Brown'. Available Saturday only at our 34th Street Flagship in NYC through our pilot Launch Reservation feature in our App. Release Details: footlocker.com/launch A photo posted by Foot Locker (@footlocker) on Oct 11, 2016 at 8:28am PDT

Due to limited quantities of the YEEZY BOOST 750 RSVP Gallery will be holding an in-store raffle from Thursday (10/13) to Friday (10/14) to allow customers to purchase this shoe. Please visit in-store for more information. A photo posted by RSVP Gallery (@rsvpgallery) on Oct 12, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT

For all the sneakerheads who want to look fresh, kick it in the street in Kanye West's…Yeezy Boost 750. Out soon. A photo posted by Eastbay (@officialeastbay) on Oct 11, 2016 at 2:43pm PDT

#Comingsoon Yeezy Boost 750 "Chocolate " $350USD Online Raffle 10.13 2pm-6pm. Link will be provided in bio and on our homepage during that time. A photo posted by Wish Atlanta (@wishatl) on Oct 12, 2016 at 2:24pm PDT

Yeezy 750 online raffle is now live at UBIQlife.com today only. Ends at 4PM EST. Winners will be contacted by email and phone by 11AM Friday. #UBIQ #TheWorldOver A photo posted by UBIQ (@ubiqlife) on Oct 13, 2016 at 7:09am PDT

YEEZY BOOST 750 RAFFLE. Undefeated Santa Monica and San Francisco will be raffling a chance to purchase the YEEZY BOOST 750 Raffle sign up will take place this Thursday 10/13 at Undefeated Santa Monica from 11-4pm. Raffle sign up for San Francisco will take place this Friday 10/14 from 11-4pm. A valid Government Issued picture ID is required for raffle sign up. THE SHOE IS ONLY AVAILABLE AT UNDEFEATED SANTA MONICA AND SAN FRANCISCO A photo posted by UNDFTD (@undefeatedinc) on Oct 12, 2016 at 3:30pm PDT

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 – Light Brown in store raffle going on all day today at all BAIT locations. Valid ID required to sign up. #adidas #yeezy #baitme #bait #adidasyeezyboost750 A photo posted by BAIT Inc. (@baitme) on Oct 12, 2016 at 11:07am PDT

