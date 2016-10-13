How to Get the Yeezy Boost 750 This Weekend

By / October 13, 2016
Adidas Yeezy Boost 750
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 "Light Brown."
Courtesy of brand

The Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown” is being released on Saturday, and there are a few ways to (attempt) to get your hands on a pair.

Adidas’ Confirmed Reservation app was open for registration until Wednesday for those that want to try to reserve a pair at their local Adidas store in participating cities.

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Unreleased Yeezy Boosts and Calabasas Apparel on Snapchat

If you missed out on that, you can still order a pair on Adidas.com on Saturday, or get the shoes from select retailers around the globe. Here, we’ve rounded up some stores across the U.S. carrying the shoes and how to get a pair.

For all the sneakerheads who want to look fresh, kick it in the street in Kanye West's…Yeezy Boost 750. Out soon.

A photo posted by Eastbay (@officialeastbay) on

 

A Closer Look at the Yeezy Boost 750s Dropping This Weekend

Yeezy Boost 350 V2: Photos Surface of the Sneakers Dropping on Black Friday

Is the Yeezy Season 3 Collection Dropping This Month?

