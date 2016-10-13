How to Get the Yeezy Boost 750 This Weekend

The Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown” is being released on Saturday, and there are a few ways to (attempt) to get your hands on a pair.
Adidas’ Confirmed Reservation app was open for registration until Wednesday for those that want to try to reserve a pair at their local Adidas store in participating cities.
If you missed out on that, you can still order a pair on Adidas.com on Saturday, or get the shoes from select retailers around the globe. Here, we’ve rounded up some stores across the U.S. carrying the shoes and how to get a pair.
adidas Originals YEEZY Boost 750 – IN-STORE RAFFLE Enter for a chance to purchase a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 in your size by doing the following Visit our Lower East Side location (125 Orchard) or our Rockville Centre location (266 Merrick Road) from October 10th through October 14th from 12pm to 6 pm SHARP to receive 1 free raffle entry. – Must bring valid form on ID – Must be at least 10 years old. – Receive one additional entry for every $25 spent in-store. – Raffles ends October 14th at 6PM SHARP Winners will be contacted via phone and will have until 8pm to respond. #EBYEEZY #AdidasOriginals #YeezyBoost
Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 Release Information. We will be running an in-store raffle where winners will be given the opportunity to purchase a pair of Yeezy Boost 750. Please come in to our store at 1117 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL to fill out a raffle ticket. Valid ID required to get a raffle ticket. We will be giving out raffle tickets Thursday until 8 PM and Friday until 6 PM. Winners will be notified Friday around 8 PM. Thanks and Good Luck! #shopdts #adidas #yeezy #yeezy750
YEEZY BOOST 750 RAFFLE. Undefeated Santa Monica and San Francisco will be raffling a chance to purchase the YEEZY BOOST 750 Raffle sign up will take place this Thursday 10/13 at Undefeated Santa Monica from 11-4pm. Raffle sign up for San Francisco will take place this Friday 10/14 from 11-4pm. A valid Government Issued picture ID is required for raffle sign up. THE SHOE IS ONLY AVAILABLE AT UNDEFEATED SANTA MONICA AND SAN FRANCISCO
Want More?
A Closer Look at the Yeezy Boost 750s Dropping This Weekend
Yeezy Boost 350 V2: Photos Surface of the Sneakers Dropping on Black Friday
Recent Comments