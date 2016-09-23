How to Get the Yeezy Boost 350 v2

Yeezy Boost 350 v2
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.
Adidas Originals and Kanye West are set to release the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 on Saturday. The colorway, which is called “stegry/beluga/solred,” features a gray Primeknit upper accented with a bright orange stripe on the side and branded with “SPLY-350.” The outsole is done in a semi-translucent rubber.

The shoes debuted at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 show in February, and we’ve since seen West wearing the shoes in several colorways. Past Yeezy Boost 350s have retailed for $200, but this pair is priced at $220.

Dogs and Cats Flaunting Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Sneakers Are Winning Social Media

In addition to being available at select retailers worldwide, Adidas will also open reservations on its Confirmed app. Customers in the cities included on Confirmed must sign up before Sept. 21 in order to have the chance to reserve a pair on that day, with pickup set for Saturday. Adidas has not disclosed the exact time of day the reservations will open.

Many retailers have already shared their plans for raffles for the sneakers. Below are some raffles from stores around the U.S. and a list of all Adidas stores in the U.S. with the release.

Adidas stores: Atlanta; Aventura; Brooklyn; Canoga Park, Calif.; Cherry Hill, N.J.; Chicago, Costa Mesa, Calif.; Edison, N.J.; Elmhurst, N.Y.; Freehold, N.J.; Garden City, N.J.; Glendale, Calif.; Houston; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Cerritos, Calif.; McLean, Va.; Miami Beach; New York — Fulton Street, Spring Street; Orlando; Paramus, N.J.; San Francisco

