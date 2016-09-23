How to Get the Yeezy Boost 350 v2

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Courtesy of Adidas.

Adidas Originals and Kanye West are set to release the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 on Saturday. The colorway, which is called “stegry/beluga/solred,” features a gray Primeknit upper accented with a bright orange stripe on the side and branded with “SPLY-350.” The outsole is done in a semi-translucent rubber.

The shoes debuted at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 show in February, and we’ve since seen West wearing the shoes in several colorways. Past Yeezy Boost 350s have retailed for $200, but this pair is priced at $220.

In addition to being available at select retailers worldwide, Adidas will also open reservations on its Confirmed app. Customers in the cities included on Confirmed must sign up before Sept. 21 in order to have the chance to reserve a pair on that day, with pickup set for Saturday. Adidas has not disclosed the exact time of day the reservations will open.

Many retailers have already shared their plans for raffles for the sneakers. Below are some raffles from stores around the U.S. and a list of all Adidas stores in the U.S. with the release.

Adidas stores: Atlanta; Aventura; Brooklyn; Canoga Park, Calif.; Cherry Hill, N.J.; Chicago, Costa Mesa, Calif.; Edison, N.J.; Elmhurst, N.Y.; Freehold, N.J.; Garden City, N.J.; Glendale, Calif.; Houston; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Cerritos, Calif.; McLean, Va.; Miami Beach; New York — Fulton Street, Spring Street; Orlando; Paramus, N.J.; San Francisco

Adidas Men's Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in store raffle starts today till Thursday night at all 7 BAIT chapter stores. Shoes retail for $220. Valid ID required to sign up. Winners will be contacted on Friday. #adidas #adidasyeezyboost350v2 #baitme #bait A photo posted by BAIT Inc. (@baitme) on Sep 20, 2016 at 7:21am PDT

Coming Saturday morning: the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Sneaker, online only in limited quantities. #yeezyboost A photo posted by Urban Outfitters Men's (@urbanoutfittersmens) on Sep 20, 2016 at 6:09am PDT

The @adidasoriginals #YEEZYBOOST 350 V2 'Beluga' by @KanyeWest. Arrives in stores and online Saturday. Release Details: footlocker.com/launch A photo posted by Foot Locker (@footlocker) on Sep 20, 2016 at 7:00am PDT

Yeezy online release info will be sent out before 12 noon tomorrow. https://t.co/Zxcr23ZJRF — Extra Butter NY (@ExtraButter) September 23, 2016

We have just sent out a newsletter to our tri-state NY subscribers for entry to our in-store raffle for the adidas Yeezy 350 V2 — KITH (@KithSet) September 21, 2016

