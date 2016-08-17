How You Can Win Free Sneakers For A Year

Sneakers available at Kicks USA. Instagram/Kicks USA.

Have you ever dreamed of getting free shoes for a year?

Here’s your chance — or rather, your golden ticket. Philadelphia-area retailer Kicks USA has launched a contest called the Golden Ticket Giveaway, which offers customers the opportunity to get a $150 online credit to the store each month for an entire year.

The retailer was, of course, inspired by the golden tickets in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Kicks USA will be selecting five winners, two of which have already been chosen. Customers can enter through Aug. 26 for their chance to win.

Kicks USA is offering several ways to enter, and the more times you enter, the higher the chance of winning. Entries can be completed using email, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and Twitter log-ins.

The retailer, which carries brands including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Timberland, New Balance and Vans, operates more than 40 stores in the Philadelphia area and throughout New Jersey.

