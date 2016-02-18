How To Get The Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s

The black Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers. Courtesy of brand.

The first Yeezy release of 2016 is finally almost here. Last week, Adidas officially confirmed that the black Yeezy Boost 350s first released in October will be released on Feb. 19.

The shoes will be available on Adidas.com and select global retailers. Adidas also provided reservations through its Confirmed app for customers in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Adidas opened the app on Thursday and reservations closed in just 22 minutes, leaving many empty-handed.

Yeezy Boost 350s in black. Courtesy of brand.

The sneakers will retail for $200 and again feature Adidas’ Primeknit and Boost technologies.

Kanye West showed his Yeezy Season 3 collection at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The collection included Yeezy 1050 boots and an apparent update of the 350s.

The shoes will be available at select Adidas Originals stores and Adidas.com on Feb. 19.

Adidas Originals stores: Atlanta, Aventura, Fla., Brooklyn, Canoga Park, Calif., Cherry Hill, N.J., Chicago, Coasta Mesa, Calif., Edison, N.J., Elmhurst, N.Y., Freehold, N.J., Garden City, N.J., Glendale, Calif., Houston, Las Vegas, Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, Los Cerritos, Calif., McLean, Va., Miami Beach, Wooster St., New York, Fulton St., New York, Orlando, Paramus, N.J., San Francisco

Tickets were previously available at Finish Line, Foot Locker and Champs for the opportunity to purchase a pair.

Finish Line: On Feb. 15, select stores will be handing out a limited number of tickets to purchase the sneakers on Feb. 19. Must present valid photo ID. Limit one per customer.

Participating stores: Castleton Square, Indianapolis, Indiana; Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, Florida; Staten Island Mall, New York; Barton Creek Square, Austin, Texas; Water Tower Place, Chicago; Queens Center, New York; Del Amo Fashion Center, Torrance, Calif.; San Francisco Centre, San Francisco; Franklin Park Mall, Toledo, Ohio; Cumberland Mall, Atlanta; Westfield Culver City, Calif.; Roosevelt Field Mall, Garden City, N.Y.; Houston Galleria, Houston; Garden State Plaza, Paramus, N.J.

Foot Locker: Tickets to purchase the sneakers will be given out on Feb. 15-16 at select locations. Go to Footlocker.com/launchlocater to find a participating store near you. Must show valid photo ID. Those who are selected will be notified by phone on Feb. 17 or Feb. 18 and must pick up the shoes during store hours on Feb. 19.

Champs: Tickets to purchase the sneakers will be given out on Feb. 15-16 at select locations. Go to champssports.com/launchlocator to find a participating store near you. Must show valid photo ID. Those who are selected will be notified by phone on Feb. 17 or Feb. 18 and must pick up the shoes during store hours on Feb. 19.

There are also raffles happening through independent retailers worldwide, which we’ve rounded up here.

